The girls’ soccer season has its ebb and flow, but the Scott County Lady Cards are riding the wave at the moment.
Saturday morning’s 4-0 road shutout at Collins gave SC an undefeated week with two wins and a tie. It also vaulted Scott County (3-3-1) to the .500 mark after a stretch of three losses in the first four games.
Olivia Burgess scored two goals to lead the Lady Cards. The outburst gave Burgess a career total of 13 goals, good for No. 9 all-time in the history of the program.
Abby Herald, Burgess’ fellow senior co-captain, added her 11th career goal, also moving into the school’s top 10 in that category.
Leah Willoughby found the net, as well, making this the first Scott County girls’ team with three different freshmen to score a goal. Daelyn Morrison and Kelsie Hall preceded her.
Morrison, Haley Addington and Alex Flynt had assists in the win.
Senior goalkeeper Emily Harbison also moved up the Lady Cards’ all-time list with 10 saves and her 13th career shutout, the latter breaking a tie for third in the SC record books.
Also of note, Jasmine Giddings, who has missed her junior and senior seasons due to injury, has SC’s sixth-most goals ever with 19.
SC traveled to George Rogers Clark on Monday and will host Bryan Station in the 42nd District opener Wednesday.
