Penalty kicks are soccer’s version of slam dunks, batting practice, or catching fish in a kiddie pool at the county fair.
One-on-one, 18 yards from a huge net without a defender in sight, they’re almost a can’t-miss proposition.
Still, the pressure when they’re used to settle a tie game in districts or the playoffs can do funny things to the kicker or the keeper, as evidenced by Wednesday evening’s shootout between the Great Crossing and Western Hills girls to determine a winner in their 41st District clash.
Of the 10 total PKs, seven missed their mark. Four of those found the hot hand of GC sophomore goalkeeper Shelby Smith, whose hand-eye coordination sealed a heart-stopping 3-2 victory.
“It’s a lot of guessing, but you’ve just got to go for it,” Smith said. “If hesitate you take a second to see where they’re kicking it, the ball is going to get there before you do.”
Madisyn Dodge and Brooke Dennard — the two players who scored for Great Crossing (3-6 overall, 1-1 district) in regulation time — also deposited their penalty kicks to share in the heroics.
After Dennard delivered in the fourth to give the Lady Warhawks a 2-1 edge, Smith smothered the final offering from Western Hills (6-3-1, 1-2) to set off a celebration fitting for a championship game.
Each of the Wolverines went for the left post. Smith stifled four straight after Kristin Tucker slipped Western Hills’ initial offering past her.
“You just read their hips, their eyes,” Smith said. “They try to use reverse psychology. You’ve got to go with your instinct.”
Smith has seen no shortage of work on a Great Crossing start-up squad that has fewer substitutes and less experience than almost every team it has faced. Western Hills, like earlier victims Russell and Bourbon County, clearly expected to come out on top.
“She said she was going to stop all five. That’s pretty ... confident,” Great Crossing coach Stephen Brown said. “Once we get some non-youth in front of her, she’s going to do even better.”
Dodge buried a free kick midway through the first half. Dennard won a 50/50 ball to the corner and rifled home a low shot to give GC the lead just before intermission.
Ella Davis sandwiched those with two strikes for Western Hills, with GC sweeper Kamri Smith otherwise forcing the Wolverine striker to fire from tough angles all evening.
Great Crossing also received tireless efforts from Kyrstin Tillman, Josie Dummer, Elisabeth Keenan, Layne Ogle and Emma Morrison, among others.
“It’s about these girls getting this win and seeing how happy they were. Those are the moments in this season that you really thrive on, because we don’t necessarily have a lot of those,” Brown said, “They’re starting to believe in what we do in practice. The’y’re starting to see that we can control the ball and dictate the pace and try to make smart plays. They’re getting smarter every game. I think we’re working harder and more efficient every game.”
Great Crossing suffered a pair of 10-1 losses at Lexington Christian and George Rogers Clark earlier in the season. Only two nights before taking on Western Hills, they were welcomed to the district with a 7-0 shellacking from Franklin County.
Having no appetite for cupcakes on this initial schedule has been more beneficial than padding it with probable wins.
“We possessed more than the other team, and I think we outplayed them,” Shelby Smith said. “I definitely thinking playing better teams makes us better, because if we just play teams at our level, we’ll keep playing at our level. But playing better teams, they force us to be better and do better.”
Great Crossing controls its own destiny in the race for the No. 2 seed in the district playoffs, which would lead to a likely rematch with Western Hills with a regional playoff berth at stake. The Lady Warhawks can wrap that up Wednesday at home against Frankfort.
“We’re challenged against ourselves right now. Western Hills, I think they thought coming in that this was going to be their game and it was going to be a roll,” Brown said. “But we definitely have some great players on this team, and the rest of the people are catching up and becoming better, every practice, every game.”
