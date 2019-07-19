Georgetown Middle School football begins Monday, July 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Players are required to bring a copy proving their current sports physical.
Contact coach Steve Burke for more information at stephen.burke@scott.kyschools.us.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Checking back? Since you viewed this item previously you can read it again.
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph..
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 74F. Winds SW at 10 to 15 mph.
Updated: July 20, 2019 @ 4:01 pm
Georgetown Middle School football begins Monday, July 22 from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Players are required to bring a copy proving their current sports physical.
Contact coach Steve Burke for more information at stephen.burke@scott.kyschools.us.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.