Scott County golfer Justin Warman is one step away — although it’s a big one — from qualifying for next week’s PGA Tour Barbasol Championship.
Warman was one of 46 players to advance Tuesday through a pre-qualifier at his home course, Cherry Blossom Golf Club.
An SCHS graduate and NAIA All-American at Campbellsville University, Warman was the second-lowest amateur with a 3-under 69. It tied him for 22nd place overall.
The low 40 scores and ties earned an invitation to the final qualifying round next Monday, July 15 at Boone’s Trace National Golf Club in Richmond.
Only the top four players from that showdown will punch a ticket to the Barbasol, which will be held for the second straight year on the Champions at Keene Trace layout in Nicholasville.
Troy Merritt is the defending champion of the tournament, which runs from Thursday, July 18 to Sunday, July 21, the same weekend as the Open Championship in Great Britain.
Warman was set back by a bogey on the par-3, 207-yard fourth hole, but otherwise built the foundation for a strong round with five pars in the first six boxes. It was the only slip-up on his card.
He began his run with a birdie on the par-4 seventh, a 406-yard test, and put himself in the red just before the turn with another birdie at the par-5, 526-yard ninth. Another run of five consecutive par putts set the tone for Warman’s finishing kick of birdies at No. 15 (par-4, 357 yards) and No. 17 (par-5, 519 yards).
Alex Weiss, a professional from Pickerington, Ohio, shot a sizzling, 9-under 63 to lead the field by two shots.
Daniel Gale of Australia was next in line with a 65, followed by the quartet of Kentucky’s Shawn Tipton, Georgia’s Blake Kennedy, Michigan’s Joseph Juszczyk and Tennessee’s Davis Baxter at 66.
Warman was one of six amateurs to transfer into the final round of qualifying, and all are Kentuckians.
Fred Meyer of Nicholasville headed that crew with a 4-under 68. Kyle Alexander of Taylorsville matched Warman’s 69.
Lexington’s Drew Doyle, Louisville’s James Inman and Manchester’s Trey Bowling all were just above the cut line at 70.
Other golfers who will tee off at Boone’s Trace, and their qualifying scores:
67 — Richard Schembechler, Daniel Iceman III, Michael Roberts, Neil Johnson, Shea Sylvester.
68 — Ryan Wenzler, Paul Apyan, Joey Mayo, Will Boyd, Stephen Thomas, Marty Arnzen, Evan Cox, Ryan Martin, Stephen Gangluff.
69 — Dominico Geminiani, Clark Robinson, Pete Kellermann, Hunter Richardson, Jake Appleby, Thomas DeMarco, Chase Johnson, David Cooke, Garland Smith, Noah Combs.
70 — Jake Daly, Mike Woodcock, Eric Lilleboe, Scott Holmes, Florian Loutre. Swanson Smith IV, Caleb Wittig, Bruce McDonald, Brendan Doyle, Matt Gurska.
Monday qualifiers have shocked the field and won five PGA Tour events over the years, including Corey Conners at this year’s Valero Texas Open.
The other four are Jeff Mitchell (Waste Management Phoenix Open, 1980), Kenny Knox (Honda Classic, 1986), Fred Wadsworth (Southern Open, 1986) and Arjun Atwal (Wyndham Championship, 2010).
Two weeks ago at the Rocket Mortgage Classic, Nate Lashley fell shy in the Monday qualifier but took advantage as a last-minute alternate and won the tournament proper.
Another county golfer, SCHS grad and Georgetown College competitor Trey Ogle, shot 77.
Marcum on pace to make cut
in Girls’ Junior PGA showcase
Georgetown’s Rylea Marcum was poised to make the cut at the Girls’ Junior PGA Championship after shooting 1-under 69 Wednesday morning in the second round of the tournament in Windsor, Connecticut.
Marcum bounced back from a 5-over 75 on the tournament’s opening day at Keney Park Golf Course. Her two-day total of 144 put her just above the projected cut line with roughly half the golfers still on the couree at prsss time.
Only a dozen golfers broke par in the first wave of Wednesday participants. Marcum shot a sensational 32 on the front nine, offsetting her lone bogey on the second hole with birdies at Nos. 1, 4, 6 and 9. That gave Marcum a little wiggle room to weather a storm of bogeys at 10, 11 and 13. She bounced back with a birdie at 14, followed by four consecutive pars at the finish.
Marcum’s only Tuesday birdies were at 10 and 12.
Laney Frye of Nicholasville defeated Marcum in a playoff for the state Junior PGA title and is the only other Kentucky player in the field. She shot 78 on Tuesday and was 4-over at press time Wednesday.
