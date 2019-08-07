The first official bragging rights of a Scott County vs. Great Crossing boys’ golf competition go to the Cards.
Thanks to Ethan Flanders’ 74 and a career-best 78 from Kyle VanValkenburg, SCHS served up a team total of 318 and edged GCHS on Tuesday in the Franklin County Flyer Classic at Juniper Hill Golf Course.
Scott County tied for eighth with Ballard in the 16-team field. Great Crossing shot a collective 333 and defeated four schools, including local rivals Sayre and Woodford County.
Alex Bennett also notched a 78 for the Cardinals, who have improved their team score with every match to open the season.
“The boys did great today,” SC coach Bryan Flanders. “Caden Less made his varsity debut.”
Less shot an even 100. Blake Ford was the final scoring Cardinal with an 88.
Scott County also competed on Monday at the Shelby County Rocket Invitational.
The Cardinals made a quantum leap from their opening effort at the Lafayette tournament on Friday, finishing ninth out of 18 teams.
“Great improvement in play and course environment,” Bryan Flanders said. “We improved by 20 strokes to a team score of 335.”
Ethan Flanders tied for a top-10 individual finish with a 76.
VanValkenburg served up a solid 84, followed by Bennett (85), Ford (90) and Wyatt Holbrook (98).
In the head-to-head battle against his former Scott County team, Grant Cambron collected top honors for Great Crossing with a 73 at Juniper.
Only six players in the Flyer field shot 70 or better.
Next in line for the Warhawks were Bryce Bowling (84), Landon Bergman (88), Connor Smith (90) and Ian VanSteenburgh (92).
“Second tournament of the year and five shots lower on team total,” Great Crossing coach Steven Conley said. “We are heading in the right direction.”
Trinity won the Franklin County tourney with 289, five shots ahead of Grant County.
Great Crossing also competed in back-to-back girls’ tournaments on Monday and Tuesday. The Warhawks finished third in the week’s opening installment at the Model Lady Patriot Invitational, played in Richmond on the University Club of Arlington track.
Rylea Marcum won the tournament with 69, while Grace Lawler shot 74 and took third.
Tuesday’s Madison Central Invitational produced another third-place team result.
GCHS (323) trailed only Lexington Christian (303) and Madison Central (312), serving as a preview of the intense battle that looms for the region’s one and only state qualifying berth.
Marcum (75, tied for third) and Lawler (76, tied for fifth) again led the way, followed by Emma Spencer (83), Lauren Lusby (89) and Hope Manning (113).
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.