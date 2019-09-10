Great Crossing High School girls’ golf took another step toward the big test at its regional championship tournament later this month with a win Saturday in the Lexington Catholic Invitational at Thoroughbred Golf Club in Nicholasville.
The Lady Warhawks won the team title with a total of 329 for its top four players.
Rylea Marcum customarily led that charge, going well below par with a 69.
Lauren Lusby shot one of the best 18-hole scores of her career with an 80 to boost GCHS.
Emma Spencer checked in with a solid 82, and Hope Manning’s 98 rounded out the card for coach Tommy Brummett’s crew.
Madison Kemper 107 completed the Warhawks’ roster.
Great Crossing is expected to battle Lexington Christian and Madison Central for the area’s one team qualifying position at the state meet in Bowling Green.
Marcum and Spencer each went to that event their previous three years in high school for Scott County.
Bennett leads Cardinals at two weekend stops
It was a busy weekend for the Scott County boys’ golf team, which played in tournaments both Saturday and Sunday.
SC shot 325 in the first installment, the Montgomery County Invitational at Indian Creek.
Eighth-garder Alex Bennett showed the way with a superb 74, closely followed by junior Etahn Flanders’ 77.
Kyle VanValkenburg shot 82, Wyatt Holbrook 92 and Liam Spurlock 99 for the Cards.
Sunday’s event was the Bourbon County Invitational at Houston Oaks, which played tougher for SC than it did in a nine-hole exhibition match earlier this summer. Bennett led a balanced attack with his 82, backed by Flanders (83), Blake Ford (84) and VanValkenburg (85). Caden Less carded 100.
SC and GC will meet in their first-ever regular season head-to-head boys’ match Thursday at Cherry Blossom.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.