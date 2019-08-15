For the second time in less than a week, Great Crossing boys’ golf put all four of its scorers in the 80s at Monday’s Model Patriot Invitational on the Arlington course in Richmond.
This time, it was good for a head-to-head win over Scott County in the team standings.
GC’s total of 47-over par 335 topped SC (348) by a baker’s dozen. The Warhawks wound up tied with Franklin County for seventh out of 17 teams, while the Cardinals claimed 12th.
Grant Cambron led Great Crossing with 80. Landon Bergman (83), Jacob Caudill (84) and Ian VanSteenburgh (88) also enjoyed outstanding days for the Warhawks, with Connor Smith not far off the mark at 93.
SC’s Ethan Flanders posted the county’s best individual round of the tournament with 74. Alex Bennett backed him up at 82.
Liam Spurlock (94), Kyle VanValkenburg (98) and Blake Ford (103) completed the Cards’ roster.
Wayne County won the tournament at plus-12.
Spencer tops GCHS girls
The Great Crossing girls’ golf team had a chance Monday to tackle the same tough Keene Trace layout that recently hosted the PGA Tour Barbasol Championship.
Emma Spencer used a strong back nine to card the Lady Warhawks’ low number of 84 at the Lexington Christian Academy Kentucky Cup.
GC finished eighth of 12 teams with a 395 aggregate.
Top player Rylea Marcum did not compete in the event.
Lauren Lusby (94), Hope Manning (97), Whitlea Marcum (120) and Madison Kemper (130) completed the Warhawks’ card.
Paul Laurence Dunbar won the tourney with 315, two shots better than host LCA. Madison Central (335) took third.
