Scott County product Billy Tom Sargent shot one of the most impressive rounds of his golf career this week with a 9-under 62 in Tuesday’s opening round of the Unbridled Tour event at Fleming Island Golf Club in Jacksonville, Florida.
That bogey-free performance put Sargent on top early in the 54-hole tournament. He carded rounds of 71 on Wednesday and 66 Thursday to finish at 14-under 199, eight shots off the pace.
Sargent tied with four other golfers for eighth place in the 70-player field behind winner Edward Olson.
“I hit the ball well today, but my putter was really hot,” Sargent said in a press release after his scintillating start on the 6,687-yard layout.
The two-time Kentucky Mr. Golf and SCHS and later NCAA qualifier at Western Kentucky offset three bogeys with a matching number of birdies in round two. His feast-or-famine final round included an eagle and six birdies.
Sargent’s 62 was one shot off the course record at the time. Olson later smashed that mark with a 60 in his rally to the title on Thursday.
The Unbridled Tour was started this summer to compensate for the loss of many PGA and Korn Ferry Tour events due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Prior to the global shutdown, Sargent had provisionally qualified for the second-tier Korn Ferry loop through qualifying school last fall.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.