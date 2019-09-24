Rylea Marcum has been knocking at the door of a girls’ state championship in golf since finishing third in the KHSAA championship her freshman year.
Thanks to a new all-state event, sanctioned by the Kentucky Golf Coaches’ Association and inspired by unpopular changes in the traditional state event, Marcum entered her senior campaign with a chance to win two titles.
The first was oh-so-close.
Marcum shot even par for 36 holes at University Club-Big Blue in Lexington on Saturday and Sunday, earning the Great Crossing standout a spot in a four-way playoff with Mattie Neeley of Madison Central, Laney Frye of Lexington Christian and Faith Martin of South Warren.
Neeley took home the title with a par on the second extra hole, eliminating Marcum and Frye and Martin fell out on the initial playoff green.
With three birdies in Saturday’s opening round, Marcum shot 70 to trail Neeley by two shots.
She sank five birdie putts on Sunday — at Nos. 1, 3, 13, 14 and 17 — but a triple bogey at 7 and a double bogey at 11 cost Marcum a chance to win the championship outright.
Marcum finished with a 74 and a two-day total of 144, matching Frye’s scores. Martin backed up her opening 71 with a 73.
Neeley’s three-putt at 17 left her with a 76 and forced the tiebreaker.
The all-state tournament was created this year after many of the state’s coaches were frustrated by new KHSAA rules that limit each region to one qualifying team for its October event, instead of two as in the past.
Organizers invited the top 15 teams, as well as select individuals from non-qualifying schools, based on all-state points.
Marcum led Great Crossing to a fifth-place finish in the team sweepstakes. LCA won that title with 616, nine shots ahead of Madison Central.
Paul Laurence Dunbar (653) edged South Warren (661), Great Crossing (665) and Sacred Heart (667) in a close battle for third.
Even if two teams qualified for state from every region, GC would have a tall order at next week’s state qualifier: LCA, Madison Central and Dunbar all are in the Lady Warhawks’ region.
Marcum would have a chance to qualify, regardless, as one of the top individuals in the area.
Emma Spencer shot 82 on Sunday to complete a 169 and finish as Great Crossing’s second-lowest score.
Lauren Lusby (172), Hope Manning (180) and Grace Lawler (187) rounded out the Great Crossing quintet.
Marcum, Spencer and Lawler all were part of Scott County’s best-ever runner-up finish at the KHSAA state meet in 2017.
Bennett (73) runner-up
at conference showcase
Saturday was a special round, capping an unforgettable rookie season in Central Kentucky Bluegrass Conference boys’ golf, for Alex Bennett.
Bennett, an eighth-grader competing for the Scott County High School team, rallied on the back nine for a 73 at Woodford Club in Versailles.
The finish was good for second place, two shots off the pace, but most importantly it locked up first-team all-conference laurels and Northern Division player of the year honors for the varsity newcomer.
Combined with a 77 from junior Ethan Flanders, Bennett anchored SC in a tie for fifth place out of 17 teams in the annual showcase.
Sayre won the title with a team total of 311, followed by Shelby County in the runner-up slot, six strokes back.
Collins and Boyle County were knotted for third place at 323, closely trailed by Scott County and Woodford County, both at 324.
“Alex was at 6-over at one point and rallied to get back to 2-over 73,” SC coach Bryan Flanders. “Very impressive for an eighth-grader.”
The younger Flanders was in contention until a triple bogey and bogey on the final two holes set him back. Ethan Flanders joined Bennett on the all-conference team.
Caden Less (87) and Wyatt Holbrook (88) each shot career-best 18-hole totals.
Wyatt Holbrook matched Less’ number to complete the Cards’ scoring.
Grant Cambron led Great Crossing in the event and walked away with second-team all-conference recognition.
The boys’ regional championship is set for Tuesday, Oct. 1.
