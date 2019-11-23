Not even a year ago, Great Crossing High School administrators had no idea how many senior athletes to expect walking through the shiny, new hallways this fall.
Given the choice to stay at Scott County, where so many competitors experienced individual and team success across all seasons and disciplines, the community's most experienced might have been considered long shots to wear Warhawk blue and green.
That choice, commitment and perhaps sacrifice weren't lost on principal Joy Lusby when she introduced the first three players in school history to sign a national letter of intent.
Rylea Marcum (Western Kentucky University golf), Lindsay Dawson (Thomas More University softball) and Madison Sewall (Midway University cross country) all made their next-level declarations official Wednesday before a small, supportive delegation of family and friends.
Countless athletes will train, prosper and earn scholarships here in the future, but Lusby saluted the young ladies for having the courage to be the first.
“It's just a big deal to me that you as seniors chose to come to Great Crossing High School instead of staying where you were,” Lusby said. “You decided to go on a very different journey to be a part of this. I don't think you realize the level of an adventurous leap it is. It shows a great deal of grit that you're going to give up something that you've known for three years and say, 'Hey, I'm going to go be a part of something new.'”
Marcum was already one of the most decorated athletes in Scott County's recent history when she made the move along with her coach and entire team to GCHS this past summer.
Seven trips to the KHSAA state championship includes three appearances with the full Scott County team, topped by the Lady Cards' runner-up finish her sophomore season.
As a freshman and junior, Marcum finished third in the individual state tournament. This season, she led GCHS to a third-place finish in a rugged region with Lexington and Richmond schools and narrowly lost out in a playoff at the first-ever Kentucky Golf Coaches' Association all-state event.
Marcum also is the Warhawks' initial first-team all-state performer in any sport. She's a former Kentucky girls' state amateur and she has been a fixture on the national summer circuit, competing in the Girls' Junior PGA Championship on multiple occasions.
“Committing here, getting my goal of a D1 school, and getting to compete on a national level I think were my two big goals,” Marcum said.
The official signing with Western Kentucky punctuated a long journey on multiple fronts.
Marcum committed to the Hilltoppers during the fall of her sophomore year. She'd known she wanted to make the sport her focus as a student-athlete much longer.
“I started. I picked up a golf club when I was about four or five, but I started playing competitively when I was eight,” she recalled.
WKU stood out because of its size and location
“It was all in its own little space. It's not spread out like UK or something,” Marcum said. “And I like Bowling Green. The state tournament has been there.”
Her goals are lofty, but she knows reaching them will require a different level of focus than high school golf.
“I'd like to be Conference USA player of the week (my first year). I'd like to win a few tournaments and just see where it takes me from there,” Marcum said. :It's a different level of golf than I'm used to, going up against the best players in the world.”
Dawson already has begin conditioning workouts with the Great Crossing program, led by longtime SCHS coach Jeff Portwood, after not playing for the three-time state champion Lady Cardinals' program.
Instead, the utility players made her mark on select travel teams.
“A few years ago we played in a lot of big showcase tournaments, so there's some intense competition,” Dawson said. “It's just a lot different.”
Dawson grew up emulating and competing with sister Caitlin, who is a year older and signed out of high school with Mount St. Joseph.
Lindsay briefly set her sights on the Cincinnati school, but after Caitlin's plans changed, her sibling looked more closely at a similar program on the other side of the river in Crestview Hills.
“I just went there for a visit, and the coach said to come out for a private tryout,” Dawson said of Thomas More. “So I did that, and she was pretty interested and offered me a scholarship. I like the small environment, and I loved the coach and everything that she stood for, so I'm really excited.”
Asked what has been the highlight of her prep career, Dawson settled on the signing itself.
“This is probably one of the biggest things. This has been my dream all my life,” she said. “I'm really excited to start a new journey.”
Sewall was part of the first GCHS team to compete in a state-level event. The Warhawks finished in the top half of their regional cross country meet and earned the right to compete at the KHSAA Class 3A girls' championship.
She echoed her classmates in thanking Lusby and athletic director Austin Haywood for the opportunity to make their big moment public.
“It's great to put this on so our friends can come see it, even if they can't come out to the university to watch us compete,” Sewall said.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.