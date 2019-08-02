If you enrolled at Great Crossing High School and wanted the distinction of being a varsity athlete for the Warhawks’ first fall season, boys’ golf was the safest of safe bets.
There is no official junior varsity program, and there were no cuts. Between a first-time interscholastic coach — Steven Conley, director of golf at Cherry Blossom and Longview — and a completely new regime, anybody with a set of clubs and enough passion to practice every day was welcomed.
“We have 13 this year. Next year it might only be 10,” Conley said. “I wanted to see where we stand. Let’s see how many kids at the high school level want to play. I didn’t want to reject anybody, because I knew we were going to be young and new. So everybody who came out this year is on the team.”
Great Crossing has a locked-in No. 1, Grant Cambron, who moved over from Scott County’s starting lineup the past two years.
After that, it’s a mix of players who have dipped their toes in the high school waters, have dabbled with one of Kentucky’s multiple spring and summer junior tours, or have never done much more than mess around on the driving range or a game of putt-putt until now.
“It’s going to be a great learning year for these guys,” said Cambron, who has the distinction of being the only senior on either county team this season.
“We have a lot of freshmen and sophomores. A lot of them have never played varsity events. Some of them have never played matches.”
Cambron’s goals are simple and precise.
“My goal is to win conference player of the year, win the conference tournament, and I’d like to qualify for state as an individual,” he said.
The lineup around him may change from one day to the next.
Great Crossing’s in-house tournament to set the ladder saw junior Connor Smith finish second, followed by freshman Ashton Cochran, junior Bryce Bowling and sophomore Jacob Caudill.
Conley expects sophomore Ian VanSteenburgh to contribute before all is said and done. He noted that freshman Landon Bergman, although absent from the Warhawks’ preseason qualifier, also will see plenty of playing time.
“I’ve got nine kids that are going to rotate quite a bit. My three through nine, any of them could take that third spot,” Conley said. “We’ll start with five [in the Pendleton County Invitational, which was Friday, not complete at press time] and then switch it up Tuesday. We’ll leave Grant at No. 1 but then give the other kids a chance to show me what they’ve got in a tournament.”
Cambron, like all seniors in the district, had the option to stay at Scott County. He signed on at GCHS, in part because the Cardinals’ coaching situation was still unsettled in late winter.
“I already knew Steven from being around the course for a long time, so I went ahead and open enrolled there to play the safe route. It’s been nothing but great so far,” Cambron said. “It’s going to be good that we have someone like Steven who can mold these players into varsity golfers. Over the next couple years we’re going to be really competitive. We’ve got a couple of players who already have strong games and good foundations.”
The lack of a junior varsity program is due to Title IX requirements.
Some schools get around such issues by entering “A” and “B” teams in varsity tournaments, but Conley won’t have that luxury. He hopes the ever-changing lineup and an ambitious schedule [15 events, including both tournaments and conference head-to-head matches] will keep everyone engaged in a sport that often serves up little instant gratification to beginners.
“They had the funding last year to have a couple of teams go in some of the tournaments, where we don’t have that funding this year, unfortunately, right now,” Conley said. “A couple of these kids have some high school experience, but Grant is the only one that’s seasoned, I would say. We’ve got a long ways to go, a lot of work.”
Conley considered the Scott County job a year ago before former Cherry Blossom club professional Seth Zipay, who recently returned to his native Ohio, took the spot.
Involved in the county’s golf community since 2007, Conley said the timing was better this spring when the opportunity arose at the new school.
“They talked to me last year, but it was too quick. I planned to help out Seth a lot more than I ended up doing. All of a sudden I had too much on my plate,” Conley said. “Now my kids are six and four. They’re going to be going to Great Crossing, so what better time to get involved? Maybe at some point down the road I’ll end up coaching one of them when they get to high school.”
Jim Lockard is Conley’s assistant. Together with Cambron’s on-course leadership, they’re entering a world of high school golf in which a recent KHSAA study showed player participation has dropped by 25 percent in a short period of time.
There was even talk of GCHS and SCHS being a cooperative team, but the Warhawks are proud to wear their own colors in year one.
“It will be an interesting year to kind of see who shows up,” Cambron said. “I think we can win a tournament this year. It will take a lot of hard work, but the kids here seem motivated to do it.”
Great Crossing boys’ golf
Coach
Steven Conley (first year)
Roster
Grant Cambron (senior)
Connor Smith (junioe)
Bryce Bowling (junior)
Ian VanSteenburgh (sophomore)
Jacob Caudill (sophomore)
Brock Taylor (sophomore)
Robbie Gift (sophomore)
Dawson Gifford (sophomore)
Revan Marcum (ninth grade)
Gunner Kline (ninth grade)
Landon Bergman (ninth grade)
Ashton Cochran (ninth grade)
Caleb Martin (ninth grade)
Schedule
August
6, Flyer Classic, Juniper Hills
10 Hawks Classic, My Old KY Home
12 Model Patriot Invite, Arlington
14 Franklin Co., Juniper Hills
19 Sayre, Tates Creek
24 Mason Co. Invite, Laurel Oaks
26 Anderson Co., Wild Turkey Trace
28 Collins, Cherry Blossom
31 Rowan Co. Invite, Eagle Trace
September
3 Western Hills, Juniper Hills
9 Scott County, Cherry Blossom
10 Shelby County, Weissinger Hills
17 Western Hills, Cherry Blossom
21 CKBC tournament, Moss Hill
October
1 Region tournament, Kearney Hill
The skinny
Great Crossing starts from scratch with a baker’s dozen. Conley, a first-time varsity coach, didn’t cut anyone. The emphasis is on developing players, getting experience for everyone, and growing the program, Of course, everyone has the Sept. 9 match at Cherry Blossom against Scott County circled on the calendar. Cambron, a multi-year varsity starter at SCHS, gives GCHS a strong No. 1.
Coach’s comment
“It’s going to be good. We have very little experience. Other than Grant, Bryce might have played in a couple of high school tournaments last year, but that’s it.”
