FRANKFORT - Great Crossing’s athletic trophy case already has matching centerpieces.
The Warhawks’ volleyball team won the new high school’s second 41st District championship of this fall season and completed a season sweep of its geographical section with a straight-sets win Wednesday night over Western Hills at Franklin County High School.
Down eight points early in the opening game, GC rallied for a 26-24 victory. It was a smooth ride from there, with wins of 25-10 and 25-17 taking home the title.
Great Crossing (21-12 overall, 8-0 district) will be one of four No. 1 seeds in next week’s eight-team 11th Region tournament.
With the win, the Lady Warhawks also sealed a home quarterfinal match at 6:30 p.m. Monday. That opponent – a runner-up from either District 42, 43 or 44 – will be determined by draw Friday afternoon.
The regional semifinal (Tuesday) and championship (Wednesday) rounds will be at Tates Creek High School in Lexington.
GC won all but two of the 26 sets played against district rivals Western Hills Franklin County and Frankfort this season.
The Warhawks were in danger of falling behind a game to the Wolverines for the second time in three meetings, however, absorbing an 11-3 run out of the gate.
Kills at net by Ryann Thomas, Reagan McLean, Alora Wilson and Marley Staats helped GC find its footing. Back-to-back points by Thomas and McLean tied it at 17, but Western Hills (24-12, 5-3) again squirmed away and was two points from winning the game after an unforced error made it 23-20.
McLean’s ace triggered the Warhawks’ closing rally. Blocks by Grace Brooker and Jasmine Koonce slammed the door.
Koonce’s kill and block furnished two of the final three points to close out the second set on Taylor Carwile’s serve.
Set three was a clinic of repeated sets by Annie Pearson and spikes from Brooker, who solidified her status as tournament MVP.
McLean, Thomas and Carwile joined Brooker on the all-tournament team. Carwile is Great Crossing’s only senior.
The nucleus of this year’s GC team won 24 games at Scott County last year but fell one playoff ound shy of a region berth.
Rounding out the championship roster are Morgan Caba, Ellie Eckerle, Camryn Lookadoo, Bianca Ward, Katelyn Wells and Kirstynn Yarber, led by head coach Adam Ivetic and assistants Rebecca Just and Jessie Okafile.
GC boys’ soccer also won the 41st District title two weeks ago, ultimately finishing as region runner-up.
For much more on the Warhawks’ latest trophy-winning team, including comments from Ivetic, Brooker and McLean, please see Saturday’s edition of the News-Graphic.