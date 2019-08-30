There was a moment or two early in the season when Great Crossing, starting out with only 17 players in its inaugural season, wondered if it would win a game.
Now the question isn't if, but how many?
Wednesday evening's trip to Paris paid off with a 3-2 win over Bourbon County, a team that scored a total of 23 goals in its three previous wins.
Combine that with an earlier home win over reigning 16th Region champion Russell, and it's clear GC is on the map.
So what's changed?
“That's what happens when you get out Lexington,” GC coach Stephen Brow joked, alluding to a 10-1 loss at Lexington Christian earlier in the season.
Great Crossing lost by the same score in Winchester against established power George Rogers Clark.
On many levels, Bourbon County (3-5) looked like an equally daunting assignment.
“They're a junior and senior dominated team,” Brown said. “We wanted to make them earn everything.”
Madisyn Dodge scored two goals for Great Crossing (2-4). Elisabeth Keenan had the other. Brooklyn Couch, Emma Morrison, Hannah Washburn and Emily Ramos all were instrumental in setting up the offense.
Shelby Smith continued her sensational season in goal, including some sensational saves in the final five minutes after the Colonels halved their deficit and pressed for equalizer.
“One she deflected, and I'm still not sure how she cane down with the ball in her hands,” Brown said.
Elizabeth Toohey and Bourbon County put Great Crossing in an almost immediate 1-0 hole.
“They scored about 40 seconds into the game,” Brown said. “I think we still probably had our minds on everything that happened at school and weren't focused.”
Dodge tied it before the half and gave the Lady Warhawks the lead shortly after intermission.
“She had an unreal shot to the upper 'V' to tie it before the half,” Brown said, “Then she took a great through ball and a one-on-one with the keeper to make it 2-1. You could see our confidence building at that point.”
Morrison's throw-in led to a long shot by Keenan that sailed over the Bourbon keeper's head to expand the lead.
