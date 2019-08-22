Great Crossing High School volleyball roared back from a one-game deficit to win its inaugural regular season match at Lexington Christian Academy on Tuesday evening.
After dropping the opening stanza, 21-25, the Lady Warhawks worked the match even by flipping that same final score, then finished the Lady Eagles, 25-17 and 25-20.
“We were a little jittery in the first set, and LCA served us very tough all night,” GC coach Adam Ivetic said. “They are so strong on that defensive end.”
Ivetic said Great Crossing struggled to solve LCA libero Aliesha White.
“She is something else. She kept her team together all night and just balled,” Ivetic said.
He added, though, that White’s counterpart for the Warhawks, Taylor Carwile, also was sensational as the night progressed.
Reagan McLean and Kirstynn Yarber earned rave reviews from the coach, as well.
Annie Pearson keyed the comeback for Great Crossing with a whopping 37 assists.
Ryann Thomas paced the Lady Warhawks with 16 kills. Other points at the net were well balanced among McLean (nine), Grace Brooker (nine), Jasmine Koonce (seven) and Alora Wilson (seven).
Great Crossing’s junior varsity and freshman teams both rolled to victory in straight sets.
“Freshman coach Jessie Ofokile and JV coach Rebecca Just have been working so hard with their kids, and it’s really showing,” Ivetic said. “I’m lucky to have such an amazing staff and a great bunch of kids.”
Scott County also opened its volleyball season Tuesday evening with a 25-17, 25-14, 25-12 loss to Lafayette.
The Cards saw much of their roster slide over to the Warhawks, although senior Allison Sturgill and juniors Riese Leahy, Samantha McClanahan and Ella Roberts give SC a veteran nucleus.
Both city schools will have a chance to flaunt their new look when GC hosts SC at 5:30 p.m. Friday in the new gym prior to the football game next door.
Great Crossing, which also travels to Western Hills for a district match Thursday, will host a water bottle drive at Friday’s match for the upcoming Finley 5K, which supports SIDS research.
Free pizza will be served to members of the student section from both schools.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.