Scott County High School basketball's annual meet-the-team night has been both re-branded and expanded for this year's edition, which will hit the court Monday evening.
Admission is free to “Cardinal Mania,” formerly known as Meet the Cards, with every level of boys' and girls' hoop from middle school to varsity represented in accordance with tradition.
Cheer and dance teams will perform during breaks in the action.
And as part of the ongoing effort to grow school spirit in this new era of two schools, in a new wrinkle, every SCHS winter sports team will be introduced. Spectators will meet the Cardinal wrestlers, bowlers and archers along with the basketball rosters.
The featured attractions are an intra-squad scrimmage for girls' basketball, scheduled to tip off at 6:50 p.m., and the companion event for the boys, which will wrap up the night at approximately 8:25 p.m.
Three NCAA Division I prospects lead the SC girls, who are seeking their third consecutive 11th Region championship.
Fourth-year starter and shooting guard Morgan DeFoor, who averaged 16.1 points per game and sank 94 3-pointers as a junior, committed to Morehead State last season.
Malea Williams, a 6-foot-3 forward, will choose later this winter from more than a dozen major colleges bidding for her services. Williams averaged a double-double of 12,8 points and 11.6 rebounds per game in 2018-19 and is the top returning shot blocker in the state.
Kenady Tompkins, now a junior and the other prominent six-footer in the lineup, will take on an expanded role after producing 8.8 points and 7.4 rebounds per night a year ago.
Scott County rides a streak of three consecutive undefeated seasons in the 42nd District and has a combined record of 65 wins and only five losses the past two winters.
Last year's Lady Cards lost to Owensboro Catholic in the quarterfinals of the KHSAA Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena.
Back on the bench for his 20th season is Steve Helton, who has guided the program to more than 400 wins.
It is a transition year for the Scott County boys. Longtime junior varsity coach Tim Glenn taking over for the legendary Billy Hicks, whose 1,000-plus wins in Kentucky high school basketball included seven state title game appearances and two championships in a quarter-century at SC.
Scott County lost all five starters to graduation, all of whom played a major role in three consecutive 11th Region titles and back-to-back state runner-up finishes.
Three-fifths of the projected starting lineup enrolled at Great Crossing over the summer, but the Cardinals still have a strong nucleus, as evidenced by a recent projection of No. 2 in the region by “The Cats' Pause” preseason prospectus,
Terrin Hamilton, a 6-foot-6 senior forward who saw significant minutes last winter, and junior wing Elias Richardson provide an explosive one-two punch.
Other veterans include Chase Grigsby, Aaron Leake and Josh Bredwood, with Tates Creek transfer Mikaleb Coffey also likely to make an impact.
Cardinal Mania gets underway with a sixth-grade boys' contest between Georgetown and Scott County middle schools at 5 p.m.
The GMS and SCMS dance teams will entertain the crowd prior to a seventh-grade exhibition at 5:40. That's followed by cheering performances from the respective schools before the eighth-graders take the court at 6:10.
Archery and bowling teams will receive their recognition at 6:40, followed by the girls' varsity match-up.
After a performance by the SCHS dance team and the introduction of Cardinal wrestlers, Royal Spring Middle School's sixth and seventh-grade basketball squads will battle each other at 7:30.
The Titans' dance and cheer groups will perform prior to the 8 p.m. split-squad, eighth-grade RSMS hoop exhibition.
Scott County cheerleaders then will set the stage for the boys' scrimmage,
Season tickets and full concessions will be available for purchase.
Great Crossing High School has scheduled its basketball tip-off night, “Warhawk Madness,” for Tuesday, Nov 12.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.