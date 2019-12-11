As evidenced by the recent social media smack-talk about the lack of a series between the two state’s Division I flagship men’s basketball teams, Kentucky and Indiana have a reasonably bitter rivalry on the hardwood.
That never-ending battle for bragging rights also carries over the high school gymnasiums, headlined by the annual Kentucky High School Basketball Hall of Fame Classic in recent years.
This year’s event brings special excitement to hoop enthusiasts in Georgetown, as Scott County and Great Crossing will share in hosting the event for the first time.
With an odd number of seven games scheduled, there is guaranteed to be a clear-cut winner of this year’s Kentucky/Indiana Challenge Cup.
SCHS will play host to two boys’ games and one girls’ clash. while GCHS showcases two games each on its side of the docket.
All four county teams will see action in the showcase.
Great Crossing girls tip off their portion of the event by hosting Lincoln of Cambridge City.
The Warhawks, led by junior point guard Braylee McMath and sophomores Timothi Williams and Rachel Smith, are 0-2 in their inaugural season entering Thursday’s home game against Paul Laurence Dunbar.
Lincoln could be a chance for GC to grab that historic win. The Golden Eagles are 1-7 on their young season.
That game is set for 2 p.m.
In the evening’s main event, Great Crossing (1-3) will take on Covenant Christian High School at 8 p.m.
GC is coming off its initial win, 60-54, at East Jessamine.
In the other two games at the new school, Collins will take on Southridge in a boys’ battle at 4 p.m., while Ryle confronts Silver Creek at 6 o’clock.
Ryle is the defending KHSAA state champion, while Collins also is rated a top-five team in the preseason.
Scott County girls will host East Central at 4 p.m., followed by the boys against Jeffersonville at 6 p.m. The SC boys played in the event at Central Hardin in 2017-18, defeating Evansville Bosse.
In the other SCHS game, LaRue County takes on Christian Academy at 2 p.m.
