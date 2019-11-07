Three of the county's four varsity basketball teams will tip off the exhibition schedule this weekend, including two contests in the city as part of the Scott County Preseason Hoopfest.
SCHS will host a total of 18 varsity and junior varsity girls' contests over two days, including the debut of Great Crossing, which will face Fleming County at 6:45 p.m. Friday.
Scott County wraps up the event at 6:30 p.m. Saturday against another perennial power, Simon Kenton.
Other schools represented in the event are Bourbon County, Grant County, Madison Central and Campbell County (all playing Friday night), and a Saturday lineup of Harrison County, Male,Paul Laurence Dunbar, Boyle County, Powell County, Rowan County, Breathitt County, Franklin County, Dayton, Model, Lincoln County and Walton-Verona.
Games will tip-off in one-hour increments beginning at 4:30 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. Saturday. Most JV scrimmages will be played in the freshman gym, with the main gym playing host to varsity games.
Great Crossing is led by longtime SCHS assistant coach Glenn Wilson, with a nucleus of former SC players that includes Braylee McMath, Hailey Ward and Timothi Williams.
The Lady Warhawks are scheduled to play their first official game Dec. 4 at Walton-Verona before the home opener Dec. 7 against George Rogers Clark.
Scott County and Simon Kenton have played several memorable games at the Toyota Classic in recent years and will meet again at the 25th anniversary tournament in January, so Saturday's encounter is expected to be more of a controlled scrimmage. The Lady Cardinals are coming off their second consecutive 30-win season and 11th Region title and are led by a trio of Division I prospects: Morgan DeFoor, Malea Williams and Kenady Tompkins. They helped coach Steve Helton to career win No. 400 last winter.
SC's regular season slate begins with three home games in a four-night span against Lexington Catholic, Madison Southern and Frederick Douglass, starting Dec. 3.
Scott County's boys also are in action Saturday, on the road at Louisville Butler. It's a rematch of a KHSAA Sweet 16 quarterfinal game won by the Cardinals en route to their second consecutive state final last winter.
Terrin Hamilton is the only returning player with substantial varsity experience, but he combines with Elias Richardson, Aaron Leake and Chase Grigsby to form what should be another athletic and explosive lineup.
Scott County is at Bullitt East and Bardstown the opening week of the regular season before hosting Lexington Catholic on Dec. 10.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.