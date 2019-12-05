High school basketball fans can enjoy enhanced coverage of the county teams this season from the comfort of their living rooms and convenience of their laptops.
The News-Graphic and Birds Nest Basketball will partner to bring 22 video and audio simulcasts from Scott County and Great Crossing boys’ and girls’ basketball.
Friday night’s Scott County-Frederick Douglass girls’ game will tip off the busy schedule.
Games may be viewed online through NFHS Network ($9.95 monthly fee), with a free audio link on the News-Graphic website. News-Graphic sports editor Kal Oakes and Derek Varney will provide the call, with James Scogin as producer.
“We are excited to bring this coverage to our readers and to fans of our local basketball teams, wherever they call home,” News-Graphic publisher Mike Scogin. “Last year was our initial year of live streaming several games, and we look forward to expanding those efforts through this partnership with the school district.”
The News-Graphic presented 10 live streams last season. In the new arrangement, Oakes and Varney’s call will be linked with the NFHS broadcast, which originates from a camera overlooking the court at both schools.
Broadcasts continue all season and will include an equal number of five games for all four varsity teams – Scott County and Great Crossing, girls and boys, plus both marquee games on Toyota Classic weekend in January.
The tentative schedule is as follows:
GCHS boys/girls doubleheaders: Dec. 17, Franklin County; Jan. 7, Frankfort; Jan. 14, Western Hills; Feb. 8, Fern Creek; Feb. 14, Scott County.
SCHS boys: Dec. 12, Lexington Catholic; Dec. 19, Great Crossing; Jan. 10, Henry Clay; Jan. 30, Frederick Douglass; Jan. 31, Bryan Station. SCHS girls: Dec. 6, Frederick Douglass; Dec. 13, Southwestern; Dec. 18,Henry Clay; Feb. 6, Bryan Station; Feb. 20, North Laurel.
Toyota Classic: Jan. 24, GCHS @ SCHS girls; Jan. 25, Jan. 25, championship @ SCHS.