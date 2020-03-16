Due to the rapidly evolving situation with the COVID-19 Virus, the Kentucky Lions Eye Foundation has postponed the Mr. and Miss Kentucky Basketball awards ceremony that was previously scheduled for Sunday, April 5. The event at Griffin Gate Marriott in Lexington will be moved to a later date.
Organizers hope to announce the new date this week as they continue to monitor the situation and follow guidelines and precautions recommended by the Centers for Disease Control and Kentucky Public Health officials.
Malea Williams of Scott County was Region 11 player of the year and is one of the finalists for Miss Basketball.
The 6-foot-4 forward concluded her career with 1,347 points (more than half of those coming this season) and 1,102 rebounds.
Scott County won its fourth consecutive 42nd District championship and finished with a record of 28-7, coming out on the short end of a 57-53 verdict against Franklin County in the 11th Region title game.
Other Miss Basketball finalists, by numerical order of region: Charlee Settle of Calloway County, Emilee Hope of Henderson County, Hannah McKay of Owensboro Catholic, Kendall Wingler of Meade County, Elizabeth Bertram of Barren County, Whitney Hay of Elizabethtown, Taziah Jenks of Mercy, Erin Toller of Sacred Heart, Shelby Calhoun from Christian Academy of Louisville, Maggie Jones of Simon Kenton, Maddie Scherr of Ryle, Kennedy Igo of George Rogers Clark, Lauren Lee of Casey County, Ally Collett and Amerah Steele of South Laurel, Lexy Meyers of Leslie County, Katie Ball of Belfry, and Julia Parker of Ashland Blazer.