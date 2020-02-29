All alternatives considered, the three surviving county basketball teams received good news when the draw for Region 11 tournament assignments was held Saturday morning,
Scott County (26-6) will host Tates Creek (18-12) at 6:30 p.m. Monday in a girls' quarterfinal. It is a rematch of the Lady Cards' 90-56 win, also at home, on Dec. 20.
Great Crossing (15-15) makes its inaugural region appearance with a road trip to Madison Central (13-17) at 7 p.m. Monday. The teams did not meet during the regular season, but strength of schedule and performance against common opponents appear to give the Lady Warhawks an edge.
And in the boys' opening round, Scott County (16-16) will hit the road to Frankfort (18-15). It is the third time in the past four years the teams have met at regions, with the Cards winning both prior contests.
According to the KHSAA's RPI formula (only used for seeding purposes in football), SC is the fourth-ranked team in the draw, while Frankfort's rating is lowest of the eight teams in the field. That game is scheduled for 7 p.m. Tuesday.
If both SC and GC win on the girls' side, they will meet in the semifinals Wednesday at McBrayer Arena on the campus of Eastern Kentucky University. SC swept the two-game regular season series by scores of 100-76 and 93-71.
Semifinal and final rounds of the tournament are at EKU.
Scott County and Franklin County (24-7) are widely considered co-favorites in the girls' tournament, which will hold its championship at 7 p.m. Friday. Franklin County also could see a test from Paul Laurence Dunbar (22-8) in the semifinal on its half of the bracket.
If the SC boys pass their road exam, they will face the winner of Madison Central (14-17) and Tates Creek (16-13) in Thursday's semifinals.
That keeps the Cardinals away from the top-ranked team in the field, Lexington Catholic (29-2), until a possible championship clash at 5 p.m. Saturday.
Regional champions will advance to the KHSAA Sweet 16 at Rupp Arena in Lexington. The girls go first from March 11-15, followed by the boys March 18-22.