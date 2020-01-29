High school bowlers from the county brought home a heaping helping of hardware from the recent KHSAA Region 7 championships, held at Southland Lanes in Lexington.
Highlighting the day was a championship match between Sam Lowery and Luke Turner of Scott County and Ryder Callison and Will Robeson of Great Crossing.
Lowery and Turner scored the victory, but both teams will advance to the state competition. Additionally, Robeson and Turner received all-academic honors. Also for GCHS, Ian Miller clinched a spot on the all-region team.
Keegan Sanders collected a character award for Great Crossing, while Hannah Washburn picked up both all-region and all-academic laurels.
Peyton Vittitoe received all-academic merits, as well.
The state meet will be held at Executive Strike & Spare in Louisville on Thursday, Feb. 6 and Friday, Feb. 7. Unified competition is set for 8:30 a.m. on the opening day.
kal oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.