It’s go time.
The two top teams in the central district and two of the consensus three best teams in Class 5A have been on a collision course since … well, since last November, when their unforgettable second-round playoff clash was decided by a point.
Scott County and Frederick Douglass are back at the latter’s “Farm” for the third time in 51 weeks, with, as always, much more than bragging rights at stake.
Top seeding for the playoffs is likely on the line when the 5-0 teams kick off at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Just in case you haven’t been dissecting every detail of this match-up in your sleep, here is our weekly look at five trends worth watching:
Hold the line. After Bryan Hudson’s domination of both sides of the ball in last year’s 28-27 playoff win, Scott County fans know how important it is to control Douglass in the trenches.
Hudson is now at Virginia Tech, and it’s the Broncos who have two high-level Division I line recruits in Walker Parks and Jager Burton.
Offensively, they’ve headlined a retooled attack that has scored 221 points while averaging 264 yards on the ground in five wins. Defensively, the pair has combined for seven sacks.
The latter won’t be much of an issue against the Cardinals, who won’t throw at all if they can help it. But keeping the Broncos’ two best players neutralized, even if they won’t explicitly show up in the box score, is the challenge for the Cards’ own unsung front five, led by Austin Taylor, Peyton Saunders and Lakelen Eads.
Different style, same results. Even with those two anchors clearing space up front, Douglass might leave you wondering how they continue to rack up the yards and one-sided wins after losing their quarterback and running back to graduation and their best receiver to an out-of-state transfer.
The Broncos simply adjusted to more of a run/pass option approach. Reminiscent of how Male conducted its offense in last year’s 6A state championship game, Douglass puts a heavy load on the shoulders of quarterback Josh McClurg.
The senior has completed 34 of 55 passes for 499 yards and eight touchdowns against only one interception. He’s also the Broncos’ runaway leading rusher with 51 carries for 541 yards and seven scores.
Douglass is hard to defend in the secondary thanks to textbook balance between top pass catchers Dane Key (12 receptions), Jesse Robinson (12) and Jakari Cowherd (11). When the Broncos do run it conventionally with an inside handoff, it typically goes to one of the Neals, Darius (262 yards, 3 TD) or Devin (162 yards, 3 TD).
Stay inside the chain. The few moments this season when Scott County’s offense has been in trouble, it was the result of false start or illegal blocking penalties putting them in negative down-and-distance situations. If the Cards can get in a rhythm and mix it up with Philip Garner (5A-leading 13 TD), Bronson Brown and Jeremy Hamilton, they are a team with a dynamic offense that is far better than anything Douglass’ defense has faced in three consecutive shutouts.
Scott County’s starting offense has scored on 17 consecutive series since a first-quarter punt in a 48-35 Week 3 win over Manual. Assuming the Cards avoid mistakes, they are capable of dictating the tempo and controlling this game.
Score unconventionally. Defense and special teams are always given as the swing votes when picking a winner in showdown games.
Even with the Broncos’ stinginess receiving so much attention, the Cards rightfully feel good about their own performance in those areas. SC has produced non-offensive points in every game this season, starting with a Cheney Harris safety against Great Crossing.
Sam Daniel returned an interception for a touchdown against Lafayette. Bronson Brown had the pick-six a week later against DuPont Manual, and he backed it up with a fumble return for a TD at Bryan Station.
Harris blocked and recovered a punt in the end zone a week ago against Indianapolis Emmerich Manual.
On a night where offensive fireworks are surely expected, keeping the streak alive would give SC a huge lift in its quest to be 6-0 at night’s end.
Simply the best. Scott County (249) and Fairdale are the only 5A teams to score more points than Douglass. Thanks to four goose eggs in five games, the Broncos’ scoring margin of plus-41.1 is best in class, although the Cards’ disparity of 33 puts them a not-too-distant fourth.
The Cards and Broncos are the No. 2 and No. 4 rushing offenses in 5A, respectively.
Now keep in mind that both team’s starters aren’t even playing until halftime most nights. If you were to extrapolate the totals over 48 minutes, they would be staggering.
Elsewhere in the state, Covington Catholic, South Warren, Highlands, Bowling Green and Owensboro also are ballyhooed as title contenders, to name a few, in a deep division. There’s no question who are the two standard-bearers in these parts, though, and Friday’s winner will have a decided advantage by hosting the inevitable playoff rematch in seven weeks.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.