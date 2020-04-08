Every football season since 2013, Scott County has featured at least one offensive lineman who attracted attention from NCAA Division I talent scouts.
The recent run started with Colby McKee, now about to enter his senior season at Austin Peay State University.
Of course, Bryan Hudson emerged as one of the top true freshmen in the county this past season at Virginia Tech.
And their longtime understudy, Austin Taylor, reccently joined them as an all-state performer for Scott County in 2019, picking up an offer from Morehead State along the way.
The tradition has continued this winter and early spring, with rising senior Jonathan Berry receiving a pair of Football Championship Subdivision scholarship offers.
Berry announced this week on Twitter that he has received an offer from Austin Peay, adding to one extended by Morehead State earlier in the recruiting cycle. It has been a busy offseason on the D1 circuit for Berry, who also attended an event at Eastern Kentucky University.
“This is huge for Jonathan, his family, our team and our program,” SC coach Jim McKee said. “(He joins) an elite list of guys in our program.”
Berry will be the top returning offensive lineman for a Scott County program that won at least 10 games for the 12th consecutive year. That is the longest current streak in the state.
The Austin Peay pipeline has a strong connection to Scott County. Colby McKee’s older brother, Clay, a former state championship-winning QB with the Cardinals, recently joined the Governors’ coaching staff as a graduate assistant.
Austin Peay advanced to the second round of last year’s FCS playoffs, its first-ever appearance in the tournament.
Berry is the 11th Scott County player since 1997 to receive at least one D1 offer.
“Measurements and grades drive it,” Jim McKee said. “Easy for a parent, player or coach to talk about it, but in reality a very small percentage reach this level.”
