LEXINGTON — Few, if any, Scott County football players were even born the last time the Cardinals walked off the field with a zero underneath their name.
Frederick Douglass’ complete domination of Friday’s Class 5A showdown on offense, defense and special teams was reflected in a 36-0 loss that nobody, even the Broncos’ most ardent supporters, saw coming.
“Anytime you get a goose (egg) … I’d like to know the last time they were shut out,” Douglass coach Brian Landis said.
Tates Creek was the last Scott County opponent to earn that distinction, in a playoff game back on Nov. 9, 2001. That amazing streak encompassed 230 consecutive games.
“Eighteen years? That’s great. But they’re a darn good team,” Landis said. “They’re a really good team, they do a good job, and they’ll be back. We’ve got to play them again, and we’re excited about it.”
Frederick Douglass (6-0) held Scott County (5-1) to 191 yards in a lockdown performance that would give them home field advantage for an almost certain rematch in the second round of the playoffs.
The Cards, beset by penalties on both sides of the ball and problems in the punting game, saw how much they’ll have to clean up in seven weeks.
“That’s just a discombobulated, awful coaching job by me. Just an awful job, 100 percent on me,” SC coach Jim McKee said. “They were the more physical team. They were the more prepared team. They were the better team. They beat us tonight soundly. They were better than us.”
Douglass’ ballyhooed Division I recruits were as advertised.
Dane Key made a breathtaking, one-handed catch for the Broncos’ second touchdown.
And bookend, two-way tackles Walker Parks and Jager Burton dominated the point of attack, never more thoroughly than on four consecutive plays at the 1-yard line early in the second quarter.
“It feels good. For two years, we just have not played disciplined football against those guys, and they prey on you when you don’t play disciplined,” Landis said. “That was the emphasis for the entire offseason, and tonight it showed up. I thought we were more physical.”
Instead, Scott County was the team that committed the early gaffes, flinching twice before the snap on its opening series.
That three-and-out led to a punt that traveled only eight yards and put Douglass in business at the SC 31. Five plays later, Darius Neal scored from three yards out.
“It’s all on me. Obviously they’re good, but it’s my responsibility to have us ready to play, and we weren’t ready to play,” McKee said.
SC used a different punter on its next series but left him high and dry with a bad snap. Jakari Cowherd made the tackle for the Broncos at the Cards’ 17.
Josh McClurg threw the jump ball to Key, who has an offer from UK, on the very next play.
“Dane is the best receiver I’ve seen in a long time,” Landis said. “Some of the plays he makes are just unbelievable.”
SC appeared to right the ship when Cade McKee found a wide-open Micah McClave in play-action on the final snap of the opening period.
Devin Neal hustled to tackle McClave at the 1, however. And after the switch of ends, a gang-tackling effort led by Davis Joyner, Dalyn Wilson, Connor Farley and Romarion Warner stuffed three straight tries by Philip Garner and Bronson Brown.
The Cards tried a QB keeper on fourth down. Ty Bryant buried that one.
“We only had really one chance in the game, and that’s when it was 13-0 and they had a goal-line stand,” McKee said. “That’s on me, too. I’ve got to be able to call the crease play to get in the end zone, and I didn’t, and then I tried to let Cade keep it on fourth down, and that didn’t work.”
That set up a 95-yard march, capped by Devin Neal’s 50-yard scoring dash, to give Douglass a 20-0 halftime lead.
Ryan Leigeb booted a 26-yard field goal in the third quarter.
The bad news for Douglass was McClurg’s departure with an apparent non-contact knee injury, although sophomore backup Cameron Dunn had fourth-quarter TD runs of 13 and 49 yards.
Campton Martin was a bright spot for Scott County with both an end zone interception and a fumble recovery. Garner rushed 19 times for 62 yards.
SC’s offense averaged 50 points per game through its first five wins.
