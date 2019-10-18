LEXINGTON - Great Crossing High coach Paul Rains knew his Warhawks faced a Herculean challenge Friday night against undefeated Frederick Douglass.
The Broncos continued their impressive 2019 run with a 50-0 win over GCHS (0-8) for their seventh shutout of the season, including six straight.
"We knew we had a monumental task tonight. That is not your average 5A team," Rains said. "I'm proud of how our kids competed, and we had some bright spots."
One of those bright spots was freshman Kaspen Colbert, who had 92 yards on 22 carries.
"He played some in the second half last week. He showed us some things, and he made some nice plays tonight," Rains said.
Douglass methodically marched down the field on its first possession, going 80 yards in nine plays, ending when Ty Bryant scored from nine yards out. Ryan Leigeb tacked on the first of his extra points for a 7-0 lead with 8:16 left in the first quarter.
Great Crossing went three-and-out, and Dane Key took Kalib Perry's punt 60 yards to the house. Leigeb's kick made it a quick 14-0 lead with 6:08 left in the quarter.
After another Perry punt, a 45-yard run by Darius Neal set up Devin Neal's 15-yard TD score. Darius had 99 yards on just five carries, and the Broncos led 21-0 after the opening period.
Douglass added another score early in the second quarter, this time from Cameron Dunn, who scored from 25 yards out. Leigeb made it 28-0.
The Warhawks showed some life, taking advantage of Key's muffed punt return that Mason Wiley recovered at midfield.
Colbert strung together a couple of positive plays, and Perry ran for a first down before turning the ball over on downs.
Two plays later, Perry picked off a Josh McClurg pass at the Warhawk 33, but Great Crossing was unable to take advantage and was forced to punt again.
Just before the half, McClurg, who was 6-of-7 passing for 107 yards, hit Devin Neal on pass inside the Warhawk 5, but that was wiped out because of a penalty.
McClurg simply hit Devin Neal again on a screen pass, and he took it 45 yards, jumping over a couple of tackles for the score as time ran out in the half. The two-point conversion made it 36-0 and triggered a running clock.
Great Crossing came out in the second half and mounted an impressive drive on the legs of Colbert. He had runs of 15, 10, 9 and 11 yards before the drive stalled, and Perry's punt pinned the Broncos at their own 16.
But Isaiah Allen took the first play 84 yards and another score. The final TD came on Malik Salih's 6-yard run late in the fourth quarter.
The Warhawks travel next week to take on Grant County, which is 3-5 and also winless in the district. The winner will advance to the playoffs and face Douglass. Comparing scores, Grant lost to Douglass 54-0, Scott County 56-0 and Montgomery County 48-16. The Warhawks, against those same teams, lost 50-0, 72-7 and 20-7 vs. Montgomery County.
"We match up better with them than we do Douglass, but I'm sure they are looking at us and thinking they will get a win," Rains said. "We'll have to have a great week of practice and play good football."