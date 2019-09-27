Paul Lawrence Dunbar High may have spoiled Great Crossing High’s first Homecoming game 35-6, but Warhawks coach Paul Rains and players say they continue to see improvement every game.
“From the beginning of the year to now, we have improved so much. I know the scoreboard doesn’t show it, but I can tell. So many kids have grown into man,” said senior linebacker Trenton Allen, who had eight tackles, including a sack for a loss of 11 yards.
Again, GCHS (0-6) dug a big hole, trailing 21-0 after the first quarter, and some may have figured the running clock soon would be in place.
But the defense buckled down, giving up only two scores the rest of the game.
“Our defense has some big stops and we had some nice drives,” Rains said. “I told them I was proud of them. I felt this game and Woodford, they really competed and made adjustments.”
Great Crossing couldn’t convert some breaks early that could have changed the tone of the game. After going three-and-out on the opening drive, Kalib Perry’s punt hit a Bulldogs’ player, and Peyton Harris recovered it at the GC 42. But Perry was sacked on the first play, and the Warhawks had to punt again.
Dunbar (3-3) took over at its own 48 and marched down the field in five plays and 1:39 using wide receiver screens, the last one a 15-yard pass to Mitchell Joseph for the first of his three touchdowns and a 7-0 lead.
The Warhawks were never able to get out of neutral in the first quarter, giving the Bulldogs excellent field position. Their second score came on a six-play, 65-yard drive, this time using Joseph’s legs to go down the field on runs of 10, 14 and 3 yards before a 1-yard plunge with 1:59 left in the quarter. The last two plays of the drive were set up by a 36-yard pass from Jake Smith to Tyler Johnson.
The final score of the quarter came on the ensuing kickoff when Jakeece Patterson fumbled the kickoff and Dunbar recovered at the Great Crossing 21. Again, Mitchell plowed into the end zone from the 1, and the point after made it 21-0.
Joseph only had 53 yards rushing but also the three touchdowns. Smith was 12-of-17 passing for 161 yards. All totaled, Dunbar had 291 yards of offense to Great Crossing’s 74.
Like last week, Great Crossing put together an impressive drive, finding a gem in senior Caleb Griggs out of the backfield. Griggs hit the edge quick and hard picking up 17 yards on his first carry, coupled with a personal foul on Dunbar to put the Warhawks at the Bulldog 36. After some short yardage runs by Patterson and Levi Whalen, who had 37 yards rushing, Perry completed his only pass of the night for 11 yards to Peyton Harris to get to the Dunbar 13. Three plays later, Griggs hit the edge again from 7 yards out and the score with 5:42 second left in the half.
“I had never played running back until tonight,” Griggs said. “They just told me to get to the edge fast.”
“Griggs really gave us a spark,” Rains said. “We used him some earlier on some jets, but we kind of got away from it and we moved him back to the backfield tonight and he really did well.”
“He has some speed,” Allen said. “That’s what he is known for.”
Dunbar closed the half with a seven-play, 45 yard drive as Mitchell scored again from two yards out with 3:19 left in the half. The Warhawk defense had Dunbar on a third-and-12, but Smith hit Jamarcus Robinson for a 16 yard pass and a first down. Robinson had five catches for 85 yards on the night.
The final score of the night came after a 1-yard Dunbar punt, but Great Crossing was unable to move it and had to punt it back. Pinned down at their own 14, Jacob Greene picked up 37 yards on the first play. From his own 43, Smith hit Robinson again this time for a 57-yard touchdown.
