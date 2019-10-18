Scott County’s football program is widely known for a relentless, grind-it-out offense and a swarming, bend-but-don’t-break defense.
Not being able to showcase much on either side three weeks ago at Frederick Douglass sent SC back to the drawing board, where it has crafted a new look you might not recognize.
Please enjoy your flight on Cardinal Airlines, where the snack of choice is doughnuts on the scoreboard.
Cade McKee threw two more touchdown passes Friday night, bringing his total to seven in the past three games, and the SC defense served up its second consecutive shutout for the first time since 2014 in a 55-0 district demolition of Montgomery County.
“I never go into a game looking for a shutout. If it happens, it happens,” SC defensive coordinator Monty McIntyre said. “The kids are more focused. I’m proud of them. Douglass woke us up.”
Scott County blanked Paul Laurence Dunbar and Seneca back-to-back when the current seniors were in seventh grade. Montgomery County’s 268 yards were a significantly greater total than Grant County gleaned last week, but the Cards wouldn’t budge when the Indians reached the red zone.
And they spent 34 of the 48 minutes on the field, because SC’s offense scored quickly and often.
McKee completed second-quarter touchdowns of 21 yards to Bronson Brown and 13 yards to Mikaleb Coffey. Brown complemented that with TD runs of 26 and 28 yards, staking SC to a 34-0 halftime lead.
“It feels pretty good. We’ve been working it lately. The focus at the beginning of practice, that’s the time I lock in and know I’ve got to better myself every day, not for myself but the team,” McKee said. “All the glory goes to the whole team. I’m just doing it for them. I love everyone around me, and I love this team.”
Jaxon Saylor scored twice from 12 and 22 yards out for the Cardinals, and Aaron Prater’s 5-yard plunge after a 39-yard keeper by backup quarterback Zane Patton accounted for the final margin.
The highlight of the evening, though, was Philip Garner’s 63-yard return of a squib kick for the touchdown that pushed the game to a running clock at the start of the second half.
It was a rare quiet night at fullback for Garner, who entered the game with 1,005 yards and 15 touchdowns.
“I was probably in elementary school,” Garner said of his previous special teams score. “It’s been a while. I saw daylight, and I took off and didn’t look back.”
Scott County (8-1, 3-1) sewed up the No. 2 seed in its district, meaning it will host Mongtomery County (3-5, 2-1) again in the opening round of the playoffs Nov. 8.
Aside from that 36-0 elephant in the room at Douglass, SC smashed through the other three district rivals by an aggregate score of 183-7.
“I like where we are,” SC coach Jim McKee said. “I thought we looked really fast in every phase of the game tonight, so we’ll continue to keep on practicing and keep on getting better.”
Subtracting the Douglass game, Scott County’s starting offense has scored on 39 consecutive drives.
Its first-string offense has not allowed a touchdown since the opening series of the win at Ryle, a streak of 11 quarters.
“We got soundly outplayed and outcoached (in one game), but we’re still 8-1, and we’ve won six games by a running clock,” Jim McKee said. “It’s not like we’ve got a bad football team. It’s really important for our kids to not feel like they’ve had a bad season.”
Montgomery County modified its own Wing-T approach to incorporate more sweeps and throws downfield, countering SC’s aggressiveness from the edge and size up the middle.
It worked on the opening drive, with the Indians marching to the Cards’ 31 before A.J. Young knocked down a pass on fourth down.
Garner gained 41 on his first two touches to set up Brown’s initial scoring gallop. The 6-0 score after a botched snap on the point-after held up until the end of a rapid opening quarter.
SC stopped a MoCo drive at the 11 to start the second period and needed only four plays to cover the distance. Coffey’s 32-yard catch and Brown’s 31-yard burst set up sophomore Saylor’s first TD.
“Right now my role is set up the pass, and Bronson to the outside, which I’m OK with,” Garner said. “Big games I know I’m going to get 30 carries. I’m going to do my role, and everybody else does theirs.”
Saylor’s pressure forced a 12-yard punt after consecutive solo tackles by Colton Combs, Austin Taylor and Rylan Reed squelched the Indians’ next possession.
Three short runs set up the McKee-to-Brown scoring hookup. Then, after MoCo passed up a punt and threw an incomplete pass on fourth-and-3 from its own 24, McKee connected with Coffey for six.
“We’re not getting much (playing time), but we’re locking in and taking care of business on the plays that we do get,” Cade McKee said. “We know eventually we’re going to have to play that four-quarter game that means everything.”
Reed led Scott County with 10 tackles. Although there were no turnovers other than the Indians’ failed fourth-down conversions, eight plays went backward. SC held MoCo to 3-for-11 passing.
“Coach (Jamie) Egli used to be our defensive coordinator, so it’s mixed feelings right now,” McIntyre said. “He changed everything. He had a good plan coming in.”
Scott County hosts Ballard next Friday on senior night before a bye week to prepare for the Montgomery County rematch. Then, most likely, it’s a win-or-else reunion with the Cards’ current nemesis.
“Next week will be a challenge,” Garner said. “Ballard’s going to be good, but at the end of the day our season’s going to come down to whether we can beat Douglass.”