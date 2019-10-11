Shutouts are hard to come by in high school football, even – or perhaps especially -- when you’re consistently good as Scott County.
Some nights the defense spends most of the game breaking the sweat after the Cardinals’ offense scores in one or two plays. Or the starters are long gone in the second half once the game is out of hand.
So Thursday night, despite a smallish crowd due to the scheduling quirk during fall break, and against a badly overmatched Class 5A district opponent, SC’s 56-0 shellacking of Grant County was met with satisfied smiles.
It was the first doughnut, goose egg, call-it-what-you-will on the opponent’s side of the scoreboard since a 2015 playoff win over George Rogers Clark.
Scott County (7-1, 2-1) held Grant County (3-5, 0-3) to a paltry 2.6 yards per play, delivered 13 tackles for loss, forced two turnovers and threw in a late goal-line stand by the junior varsity for good measure.
Kevin Herbert’s six tackles included three behind the line of scrimmage for a massive swing of minus-21 yards.
And the Cardinals’ high-powered offense was its usual self, with the starters scoring on a staggering seven of 14 plays before calling it a night.
The Braves didn’t help their own cause by never punting, even peculiarly in multiple situations of fourth down and 20 or more yards to go, deep in its own end.
Bronson Brown scored on three of his four touches for Scott County. His scoring runs, all untouched, covered 4, 11 and 38 yards.
All three of Cade McKee’s pass completions went for touchdowns.
Mikaleb Coffey caught a 75-yard bomb to give SC a 14-0 lead at the end of the first quarter. Micah McClave’s consecutive scoring grabs of 25 and 7 yards capped the half and made it 42-0 to trigger the running clock.
Philip Garner rushed for a team-high 86 yards on only five carries, making him the Cards’ first 1,000-yard gainer on the season.
Two sophomores provided bookend touchdowns on the ground. Montago Jones went 48 yards on SC’s first play from scrimmage. Luke Colvin pounded in from nine yards out for the capper with 2:26 remaining in the third quarter.
Scott County’s time of possession was remarkably only 10 minutes and 54 seconds in a 48-minute game.
Jacob Carretti had an interception to lead Scott County’s defense, led by Alex Patton and Rylan Reed’s seven tackles apiece.
Nate Kaiser labored feverishly with 34 carries for his 107 yards to lead Grant County, which produced only 55 yards from other sources.
SC held two prior opponents – Great Crossing and Bryan Station – to seven points.
The Cards will look to lock up the No. 2 seed in the district playoffs, and a first-round home game, when they host the Indians of Montgomery County next Friday.
For much more on the game, including comments from senior defensive anchors Reed and Tasian Stakelin and coach Jim McKee, please see Saturday’s News-Graphic.