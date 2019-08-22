Preseason polls and computer rankings for Class 5A have been all over the charts, confirming that some observers don’t know yet what to make of the new landscape with two Georgetown high schools.
When the coaches were asked to weigh in by the state’s two largest daily papers, however, it became crystal clear where they stand.
Scott County is the preseason No. 1, according to the Louisville Courier-Journal survey, and No. 2 to Frederick Douglass in the Lexington Herald-Leader poll.
The Cardinals received respect across the board in the C-J rankings, earning only four of the 22 first-place votes but gaining the overall nod over No. 2 Covington Catholic and No. 3 Frederick Douglass. Those two teams picked up five and seven top ballots, respectively.
Defending state champion South Warren (four first-place votes) and Highlands and Bowling Green (one each) took fourth, fifth and sixth, in that order.
South Oldham is ranked No. 7 by the Louisville publication, followed by Pulaski County, Owensboro and Southwestern.
Lexington’s hometown school took top billing in the Herald-Leader poll. Behind FD and SC in the rundown are Covington Catholic, South Warren, Bowling Green, Highlands, Pulaski County, Owensboro, South Oldham and Southwestern.
Scott County has defeated Douglass in three of the first four games of their budding rivalry, including a 28-27 victory in the second round of last year’s 6A playoffs. Both schools dropped into 5A after SC’s appearance in the 2018 state final.
