Homecoming is supposed to be a night of rich pageantry, people of all ages covering every nook and cranny of bleacher space, memories for a lifetime, and if all goes well, a one-sided football game.
Barring a colossal upset, Scott County (4-0) and the schedule maker should serve up the latter when Emmerich Manual (0-4) travels all the way from Indianapolis for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff Friday night at Birds’ Nest Stadium.
It’s impossible to weigh the numbers accurately without any common opponents, but both teams’ scoring margin is telling. The Cardinals own a massive margin of 197-68 in their first four wins (an average score of 49-17), while the Redskins have been outscored 134-26.
Given the one-sided series that in-state Class 5A and 6A opponents have abandoned in recent years, though, a new opponent with some different schemes should serve SC just fine as they move toward their ultimate goals.
Here’s our weekly look at five keys to the game, including a closer peek at the unfamiliar opponent.
Keep scoring by unconventional means. Scott County has produced a season’s worth of highlight-film touchdowns in a month.
The Cardinals have advanced their own fumbles for a score in back-to-back games, including lineman Austin Taylor’s scoop and 7-yard touchdown ramble at Bryan Station last week. And the defense has moved the numbers in every game, courtesy of a safety versus Great Crossing, interception returns against Lafayette and DuPont Manual, and a scoop-and-score last week.
There should be chances to keep the streak alive against Emmerich, which has thrown six interceptions in four games. D’Fayebeon Pittman has completed roughly one-third of his passes for 307 yards, with Robert Orkman (16 receptions, 260 yards) far and away his leading receiver.
Keep sharing the defensive wealth. Scott County’s defense, led by Rylan Reed and Sam Daniel, has been relentless at getting three, four or more tacklers to the ball. Emmerich, which averages a modest 125 yards per game on the ground, will be hard pressed to fight through that flock with its balanced attack, headlined by Keith Horton and Tyron Sanders.
Strike quickly. The Cards are tough enough for teams to stop when they’ve been watching all that motion and misdirection for years. Senior QB Cade McKee has been seeing wide-open receivers in play-action all season long, and that’s an even more likely scenario against a first-time visitor whose initial inclination will be to stack the box.
Stay healthy. If all goes well, SC has an opportunity to enter next week’s showdown at Frederick Douglass coming off two quick, abbreviated games. No back had more than eight carries in last week’s 49-7 rout at Bryan Station, and that kind of light load wouldn’t a bad thing this week, either. The Cards weren’t healthy going into last year’s first collision with the Broncos. A neat night’s work here would ensure that no such issues stand in their way this year.
No looking ahead. Parents and reporters are prone to skip over games on the schedule as if they are presumed wins, as coach Jim McKee often points out.
Players need to keep up the recent attention to detail and attacking instinct, especially given the mystery factor of the opponent.
