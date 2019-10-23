All eyes (hearts, minds, you name it) in the Scott County football camp have been on Frederick Douglass for the past four weeks and will stay that way for the foreseeable future.
The Cardinals have a score to settle, or at least harbor a burning desire to represent themselves in a more customary fashion, if they take care of business and meet the Broncos again in Nov. 15 in the second round of the playoffs.
With no disrespect intended to their past three opponents, that's been easy to do against foes who haven't quite measured up to Scott County. But SC (8-1) is almost certain to require playoff-level attention to detail when it hosts Ballard (4-4) in Friday's regular-season finale at Birds' Nest Stadium.
Kickoff time is 7:30 p,m. Here's our weekly look at what to expect, broken down into five key trends:
Battle tested. If you're a 6A team from Louisville, it's a safe assumption that you've played a brutal schedule. Three of the Bruins' four losses are to the current top three in the Associated Press media poll: Male (41-14), Trinity (45-7) and North Hardin (10-6).
Ballard, which began the season ranked in the top 10 before running the gauntlet, also fell 15-12 to No. 9 Fern Creek. Its signature win is against 3A power Christian Academy-Louisville, 40-37, in overtime.
SC coach Jim McKee isn't shedding any tears about no longer having to deal with Male, Trinity or St. Xavier at playoff time, but he has gone out of his way to schedule Louisville public school opponents for many years. SC beat 6A No. 5 DuPont Manual, 48-35, which toppled St. X last week. The Cards also swept a home-and-home series against Pleasure Ridge Park in the regular-season finale the past two years.
No better time than now, especially heading into a bye week before the playoffs, to tangle with a team that will pose a physical and athletic challenge.
Farmer's work ethic. Ballard's offensive balance slants about two-to-one in favor of the run, and with good reason. Jayden Farmer averages more than nine yards per carry, needs only 57 yards to hurdle 1,000 for the season, and has bounced into the end zone 11 times.
Teams haven't had much luck running between the tackles against Scott County this season, with Austin Taylor, John Hulette and Colton Combs clogging the middle while Rylan Reed, Sam Daniel and a cast of a half-dozen converge.
Scott County's starting defense hasn't allowed a touchdown in 11 quarters. To break that spell, Ballard likely will have to get its quarterback rotation of Larry Cummings and Tristen Hawkins into a rhythm through the air. Of course, that's easier said than done with Bronson Brown, Campton Martin, Jeremy Hamilton, Jacob Carretti and A.J. Young locking it down in the secondary.
Give ’em a game. Scott County badly needs a challenge after thrashing Ryle, Grant County and Montgomery County by a combined total of 168-20. Five consecutive SC wins have been achieved with a running clock, and six in all.
The Cardinals clearly have taken it up several notches in all three phases since the 36-0 loss at Frederick Douglass in Week 6. Like the NFL's Patriots and 49ers, or Clemson in the college rankings, it's hard to adequately gauge that progress until SC faces some resistance from tougher competition.
Based on that strength of schedule and recent tradition — Ballard was a regional finalist in 2016 and 2018 and reached the second round in the interim — the Bruins should furnish a 6A playoff-caliber test for the third-ranked team in 5A.
Road's no obstacle. Ballard shouldn't be bothered much by the bus ride or the new surroundings at SC's home field. The Bruins have been road warriors this season since their stadium was deemed in need of repair and unfit for competition only days before the start of the season.
Friday's game was originally scheduled for Louisville and is the third installment in a four-game homestand for SC, including the district semifinal rematch against Montgomery County on Nov. 8.
Senior night. Thirty(ish) seniors will be acknowledged with their families prior to the game, and we would be remiss without acknowledging what they have meant to a program that continues to churn out excellence.
The latest flock of four-yard Cards celebrated an undefeated season and conference championship as freshmen while the varsity made it to the state semifinals against Lafayette.
Brown and Taylor were among those making key contributions as sophomores in another journey to the 6A final four, and the group came into its own during last year's unforgettable run, most of it on the road, to the state final. Their record entering the Ballard game is 41-11, and with wins Friday and next week in the opening round of the playoffs, the Class of 2020 would extend SC's string of 10-win seasons to a dozen.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.