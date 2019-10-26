The now-defunct periodical “Football Digest” formerly gave old pros a chance to wax poetic about the glory days in a segment called “The Game I’ll Never Forget.”
On a drizzly senior night, with all hope almost gone, Scott County High School weaved such a finish worthy to wear out their children and grandchildren’s ears down the road.
SC rallied from a two-score deficit in Friday’s final 6:47 of regulation, including a 1-yard quarterback sneak by Cade McKee and tying two-point conversion from Bronson Brown with 13 seconds remaining.
Then, after Jaxon Saylor’s touchdown run and Jacob Bange’s point-after kick in the Cardinals' segment of overtime, given a reprieve by a holding penalty, SC stopped Ballard’s two-point try for a 46-45 win at Birds' Nest Stadium.
“I’m super proud of our effort, and I’m super proud of how we fought back, getting tested like that,” SC coach Jim McKee said.
Scott County (9-1) overcame 373 yards and three touchdowns from relentless Ballard running back Jayden Farmer in its regular-season finale.
It took Sam Daniel dragging Farmer out of bounds at the Cardinal 18, ending a 51-yard ramble with one second left in regulation, to prevent his fourth score and what would have been a heartbreaking finish for the Cards.
“He’s the best running back we’ve seen in a long time, maybe ever,” Daniel said. “I’m always working on angles in practice, and all I knew is I had to stop him.”
Silas Emongo also knocked down a last-second throw into the end zone by Ballard quarterback Larry Cummings.
That preserved overtime, where in high school both teams get matching possessions of four downs from the 10-yard line.
Saylor, one of three Cardinal running backs to hurdle the century mark on the evening, scored from eight yards out on the second play.
Then it was Ballard’s turn. After Farmer’s first rush reached the 4, Daniel raced up to pop him for consecutive one-yard gains.
“We switched to a five-man front there, and we don’t even have a five-man front that we normally use,” McKee said. “Monty (McIntyre, defensive coordinator) basically said they’re going to have to throw it into the end zone, because 29 (Farmer) isn’t going to just run over us to win the game.”
Cummings lunged forward on fourth down for his third touchdown keeper of the night, then threw a pass to Chaunte Marrero that briefly left both teams thinking they were winners.
SC jarred the ball loose and through the end zone. The official at the pylon signaled touchdown, but a holding penalty back at the line of scrimmage negated everything.
“I wasn’t sure what happened,” McKee admitted. “I thought the ball popped out and the game was over.”
Set back 10 yards to the 13, Cummings rolled right and looked for Marrero once again, but the throw sailed long to touch off a raucous home celebration.
“It means everything,” Daniel said. “The way we came back and won, I’ll remember it for the rest of my life.”
Scott County offset Farmer with gigantic nights from seniors Brown (20 carries, 174 yards) and Philip Garner (32 carries, 171 yards, two touchdowns) and the sophomore Saylor (10 carries, 147 yards).
The forecast looked bleak when Cummings’ fourth-down throw found Rashad Bishop for a 17-yard TD with 2:56 remaining in the third quarter. Ballard (4-5, with three losses to the top three teams in the Class 6A Associated Press poll) shut out SC in that period and led 33-24.
After the first of Emongo’s two game-saving defensive efforts in the end zone for a turnover on downs, Scott County needed only five plays to go 82 yards. Runs by Saylor for 26 and Brown for 17, plus a pass interference call, set up Garner’s 24-yard TD run.
Back stormed the Bruins with more fourth-down heroics from Cummings, this time with a quarterback sneak designed to gain a half-yard that turned into an 18-yard TD run.
Scott County’s life was saved again when Ballard botched the PAT snap, keeping the margin at eight points with 4:43 to go.
The Cards used up most of that time with a textbook 12-play, 65-yard march. Brown’s gain of 11 yards on the opening play was the longest, not including two more pass interference penalties. A whopping 20 flags stymied the Louisville team, in all.
McKee’s touchdown led to an exchange of timeouts. The Cards’ do-or-die play selection was a toss left to Brown, who stutter-stepped effectively enough to beat the Bruin pursuer to the corner.
“That was all Bronson,” Jim McKee said. “All Bronson.”
There were five lead changes in regulation.
Bange booted a 25-yard field goal to start it off. Ballard immediately answered with a 78-yard kick return by Chris Foster and a 5-yard TD rush by Farmer, who had 213 yards in the first half, alone. Alex Patton blocked the PAT try.
Garner’s gallop of 26 capped an 83-yard scoring drive in reply. Ballard, helped by pass interference laundry that extended its next possession, bounced back with Cummings’ first TD surge for a 13-10 lead after one.
The Bruins then stopped the Cards on downs before Farmer immediately flipped the field with a 62-yard scoring scamper. Aiden Longmeyer’s kick briefly made it a double-digit margin.
Assisted by a late hit at the end of Brown’s 23-yard ramble, SC cut into that deficit quickly. Cade McKee’s 12-yard bootleg and a boot by Bange sliced it to 20-17 with 9:56 to go in the half.
Rylan Reed’s fumble recovery led to a go-ahead score by Brown from six yards out with 3:40 to go in the half.
On a night when all leads were short-lived, a personal foul helped tighten the field for Ballard. Not that Farmer needed it: He went 48 yards to put the Bruins back in front before intermission.
SC’s last-minute drive died at the Ballard 13 without time for a field goal try. The Cards already had spent all their timeouts.
“We’re going to bust our (butt) to win in the playoffs, but we won't be around long if we make that many mistakes," McKee said.
To earn a second-round playoff rematch with Frederick Douglass, the Cards must first take out Montgomery County a second time, at home Nov. 8, after their bye week.