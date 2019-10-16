Two hundred seventy-three minutes. Twenty-eight seconds.
Long hand seems the only appropriate way to write out Frederick Douglass’ current scoreless streak against the rest of the teams in the 859 and 502.
Since shutting out Tates Creek and Ivy League quarterback commit Luke Duby in the second half of a 62-14 rout Aug. 30, Douglass has stymied five consecutive foes: Lafayette, Paul Laurence Dunbar, Henry Clay, Scott County and Grant County.
The Broncos (7-0 overall, 2-0 district) also blanked Bryan Station in the season opener.
Stop us if you’ve figured out the enormity of the challenge Great Crossing (0-7, 0-2) is up against when it travels to The Farm in Lexington for a 7:30 p.m. Friday kickoff.
It’s a classic nothing-to-lose scenario, at the very least, for the Warhawks. Here’s our weekly look at five things to watch in this David vs. Goliath match-up:
Power against power. After months of extolling the virtues of the spread offense that has overtaken high school and college football since the turn of the century, GC saddled up its fullbacks to create a mirror-image clash last week against run-happy Montgomery County.
It paid dividends with the Warhawks’ most prolific and mistake-proof offensive performance of the season. Unfortunately for GC, as long as Douglass’ two-way, bookend tackles, Walker Parks and Jager Burton, are in the game, its young fronts will be at a sizable disadvantage.
Quarterbacks as running backs. Great Crossing’s Kalib Perry is already on the University of Kentucky’s radar as a sophomore for his exploits at both quarterback and safety. He has scored three of the Warhawks’ five rushing touchdowns this season. His speed and elusiveness on keepers ensure that the Warhawks won’t abandon their spread identity.
Likewise, Douglass’ top runner, Josh McClurg (66 carries, 642 yards, seven touchdowns) also is its quarterback. It’s nice to have options, and both teams do, every time their talented signal-callers take a snap.
Get your popcorn ready. Douglass is balanced as it gets — McClurg also has thrown for 642 yards and 10 scores — and one big reason is his future Division I receiver, Dane Key. The sophomore, who already has a UK offer, made the touchdown catch of the year against Scott County, good for an ESPN Top 10 airing, and has five additional scores.
Make ’em work. Great Crossing’s special teams were on point least week. A coffin-corner kickoff forced Montgomery County to drive 99 yards for one of its scores, and Perry’s punting consistently pinned the Indians all night. One way to make this evening less painful will be to put the Broncos in the same predicament.
Stay healthy. There’s no looking ahead in football, of course, but much more will be at stake next week when the Warhawks travel to Grant County. The GC vs. GC border battle is even on paper, perhaps even slightly favoring the Warhawks, and a district playoff berth will be at stake.
And for now, let’s forget that the dubious reward for winning that game will be another date with Douglass. Getting there would be a great first-year step for this program, and it will take a full team effort to get there. “Don’t get hurt” should be part of the Warhawks’ mantra this week.
