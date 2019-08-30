Great Crossing’s first-year football team faced another tall task Friday night in its inaugural season.
After dropping a 72-7 decision to Scott County’s Wing-T offense, the Warhawks were blanked by North Bullitt’s option attack 42-0. The Eagles (2-0) put Great Crossing (0-2) in an early 19-0 hole in the first quarter and were never threatened.
“We made some defensive stands on them. It seems we are tuned in and then they threw in a wrinkle we haven’t seen,” said GCHS coach Paul Rains. “They have a great offense. They are a really tough team to stop. They are running a triple option out of a spread offense, and that is really tough on a young defense. You come out defending the Wing T the first week and this week the spread offense. We made some stops, and at times it looked like we were playing some good defense.”
Penalties set the Warhawks behind the chains almost every possession in the first quarter, while North Bullitt ran at will.
Taking over at GCHS’s 43-yard line, the Eagles only needed three plays to strike first. Brock Snead took the opening handoff 25 yards, and two plays later Cole Durbin took it in from the 9, and the point after gave the Eagles a quick 7-0 lead.
Great Crossing quickly went three and out, and Durbin took it to the house from 56 yards out and a 13-0 lead with 6:30 left in the opening stanza after the point after failed.
The Warhawks picked up their first first down on an offsides call, but a pick-six off a Kalib Perry pass from 36 yards out put the home team in a 19-0 hole as the quarter ended.
GCHS’s defense began to find its groove, forcing a quick kick on fourth down after a fumbled lateral resulted in a 11-yard loss as Mason Wiley almost recovered the loose ball.
When the Warhawk defense did hold and got off the field, quick pooch kicks by Drew Hadley kept pinning the GCHS offense inside its own 10 the entire night.
GCHS’s defense made a valiant stand midway through the second quarter, only to surrender another TD on fourth-and-goal from the 15. Taking over from the GCHS 42, three running plays from Austin Hayes, Hadley and Durbin set North Bullitt up at the Warhawk 4. Wiley hit Hadley for a 3-yard loss, coupled with a chop block pushed North Bullitt to the GCHS 19. The Warhawks looked to be in good shape to escape after two short running plays and an incomplete pass, but Hadley found Hayes from 15 yards out and the score with 5:02 left and a 26-0 lead to go into the half.
“The past two games it took a while to get things together, but we’re getting better and better,” said Wiley, a sophomore who made several key tackles. “We just have to keep practicing and pushing. We’re just so young. We’ll get there.”
Great Crossing did get into North Bullitt territory on its next possession after Tyris Cobbins had three carries for 17 yards and a face mask penalty put the Warhawks at the visitors 45, but two penalties ended the threat. North Bullitt got a little greedy right before the half after a 20-yard pass from Hadley to Jayden Weber moved the ball to the GCHS 45. Hadley threw downfield and was nearly picked off by Perry.
The second half started promising for the home team, as a fumbled snap resulted in a 18-yard loss, but another quick kick rolled to the GCHS 4, and Jakeece Patterson was wrapped up for a safety and a 28-0 score. After trading possessions, a 24-yard jaunt by Durbin and a 17-yard scamper by Hayes put the ball at the GCHS 7 where the Eagles scored and the point after made 35-0.
Perry was picked off again on the next drive by Ty Howard, which led to a seven-play, 42-yard scoring drive capped off by a 9-yard rumble by Durbin with 1:22 left and a 42-0 score and the running clock.
“Offensively we just have a lot of work to do. We knew it would take time to get the offense where we need it,” Rains said. “We’ll keep plugging along and make corrections and get more experience.”
The young Warhawks mounted a last effort to get on the scoreboard as Gabe Nichols ran for 21 yards, Patterson ran for 25 on two carries and Nichols again for a 15-yard run as time ran out.
Unofficially, North Bullitt had 304 yards of offense, while Great Crossing had 90.
“Until we get in the weight room for a couple years, these freshmen running backs are light and get the line built up, it will take some time,” Rains said.
Great Crossing goes on the road for the first time, traveling to neighboring Harrison County. The Thorobreds are 1-1 after beating Mason County Friday night.
Steve Mcclain can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.