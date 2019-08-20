PARIS — With the first official football game in school history one week away, Great Crossing High football coach Paul Rains was looking for improvement Friday when the Warhawks scrimmaged at Bourbon County.
While he did see some small steps forward from the first scrimmage, Rains said he was somewhat disappointed after Bourbon's varsity built a 17-0 lead after three quarters. The Colonels’ freshmen tacked on two more scores in a 10-play series.
"We had some small improvements, but I thought we would play a little better, to be honest," Rains said. "I thought the defense would play better really. They started slow. We looked confused. We had poor tackling and players out of position and multiply those things and next thing you know, they have the ball in the end zone."
Bourbon County scored on its first possession with 7:31 left in the first quarter, on a 2-yard run after a long pass play set the Colonels up deep inside Warhawk territory. The Colonels scored on their next possession with 1:46 left in the first quarter, this time on a 12-yard pass play.
Meanwhile, the Warhawks’ offense opened the game with three straight three-and-outs.
"The offense will take time getting confidence with all the new faces up front," Rains said. "It is hard to be aggressive if you don't have confidence."
Great Crossing;s defense began locking down the Colonels after the second score.
The Warhawks forced their first punt of the night when Levi Whalen broke up a fourth-down pass play.
After the punt, GCHS quarterback Kalib Perry ran for 16 yards to get the first Warhawk first down of the night. The drive stalled after two incompletions on third and fourth down, the latter pass just a bit behind an open receiver.
The Colonels then put together a long drive despite an offensive holding call, covering 38 yards in two plays to set up first-and-goal at the Great Crossing 2.
But the defense stiffened, making a tackle for a 1-yard loss on first down and a huge hit by Alexander Stapleton for a 7-yard loss on second down.
That led to a screen pass, which the defense snuffed out for a 1-yard gain. Bourbon settled for a 27-yard field goal and the 17-0 lead at the half.
Great Crossing's defense took the field to open the second half and set a strong tone for the quarter.
Perry broke up a first down pass play, and Chase Little made a big hit in the backfield for a 6-yard loss.
A punt set up Great Crossing with its best field position at the Colonel 44, but after a 7-yard keeper by Perry, the offense failed to convert on fourth-and-3.
The Warhawks continued to keep the Colonels out of the endzone, recovering an errant pitch that was ruled an incomplete pass.
The teams exchanged turnovers on downs for the rest of the quarter before the freshmen squads played a 10-play series.
All eyes now are on this week's first Battle of the Birds between the Warhawks and Scott County Cardinals.
"We'll watch film, correct mistakes and keep making some improvements," Rains said. "We'll scout Scott County, and we know a lot of what they do.
"But we have to worry about us. For this program and this team, it is more about what we are doing. If you are jumping offsides and not doing assignments, it won't matter what they are doing. We have to focus on Great Crossing. (The games) start counting for real next week."
