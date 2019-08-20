Whenever another school bus rolls into town, filled with a different team decked out in uniforms of an opposite color, no serious coach ever explicitly wants to lose.
Then again, Scott County has faced Louisville Central in Week ‘X’ for the past 15 football season, and there’s at least a piece of Jim McKee’s heart and soul that doesn’t mind coming out of that final exhibition game armed with a teachable moment or two.
McKee noted Friday night that his full-fledged starting offense played only one series together, and that it scored quickly. Defensive coordinator Monty McIntyre chimed in that he employed a defense that Cards won’t use again all autumn.
The scoreboard said Central won the varsity portion of the program for the second consecutive year, 15-7, but for most of the evening there was a palpable purpose for the humble pie McKee was cooking.
“I tried purposely to put them in as hard a possible position as you could to try to make them make mistakes,” McKee said. “I thought we looked really good.”
Scott County was sharp while its starters were together on the field.
Cade McKee capped the Cards’ lone scoring march with a 24-yard touchdown strike to Micah McClave.
Jacob Carretti made that possible with an leaping interception on Central’s third play from scrimmage. John Hulette had back-to-back quarterback sacks to highlight another defensive series.
Penalties and turnovers sabotaged SC at other points, wiping out two drives inside the 5-yard line.
“It’s a big-time learning experience. It’s our first time out here as an offense, as a team, as a whole, going against another team,” Cade McKee said. “Nobody needs to panic, because it’s our first time doing it. We looked bad last year, too. We’re going to watch the film on Sunday, evaluate everything and come back in ready to roll with the mindset of an actual game.’
Dayshawn Mucker scored both Central touchdowns, a 18-yard ramble in the first quarter and a 9-yard scamper to close out the de facto game in the third.
Both schools will be a factor in their respective classes. Scott County slides down a notch to 5A this season, while Central moves up a grouping to 4A.
Jim McKee added to the low-key atmosphere by giving the Yellow Jackets a pregame pep talk, declaring that the teams would “see each other again at Kroger Field,” site of December’s state championship games.
“It is (tough) every year, and every year we get better from it,” senior fullback Philip Garner said. “Central’s very well coached, and they’ve got athletes all over the field. They’re very good, and every year I think we get a lot better from playing them.”
Scott County ran the ball at will for much of the evening.
Bronson Brown’s 34-yard jaunt after the Carretti interception set up the Cardinals’ touchdown. Jeremy Hamilton and Montago Jones also showed sensational speed to the corner on a flurry of double-digit gains.
Hamilton, a sophomore who is also a projected starter on defense, covered 32 yards to the Central 5, only to see the drive go by the boards when SC later fumbled at the pylon and out of the end zone for a touchback.
A fumble recovery late in the first half led to another 36-yard explosion by Hamilton for first-and-goal, but the Cardinals actually wound up punting after a false start and offensive pass interference.
“Obviously we can’t have three or four offside penalties, and we fumbled out the back of the end zone once, things like that, but I’m not concerned about any of that,” Jim McKee said. “Here’s the thing about it. You improve the most between your first scrimmage and your first game, the whole year.”
Central recovered a fumble at the Scott County 30 to set up Mucker’s game-winning score.
The fourth “quarter” was actually a series of 10 plays for each team’s junior varsity.
Scott County’s sophomore-led group scored a touchdown in short order, with Jaxson Saylor doing the honors from five yards out. Andrew Willhite and Luke Colvin also churned out big gains.
“We’ll have to see what happens, but I’ll be floored if we’re (falling off in the future),” coach McKee said. “Did you see our sophomore offense tonight? How about that sophomore group?”
Weather postponements limited Scott County to one full practice in the week leading up to its final scrimmage.
The Cards, by McKee’s design, already start full workouts about two weeks later than the rest of the state.
“It’s very tough, because I think we’ve only had seven real practices,” Garner said. “That’s a lot less than everybody else in full pads. We do a lot of extra lifting and running, and less practicing, and you can see it usually in the first couple of scrimmages.”
Last year’s Cards lost 20-14 to the Jackets and didn’t really hit their stride until after short-handed losses to Henry Clay to Frederick Douglass in mid-season.
SC won its next six games and reached the Class 6A state final for the fourth time in 15 years.
‘It was the little stuff. Just people nervous, anxious, ready to play, wanting to do good. I’m not too worried about it. I know we’ll get back in and get back to work, and it’ll all be good,” Cade McKee said. “There are a lot of expectations that I personally think we can live up to. We’ve got a lot of work to do, and I know we didn’t look super sharp tonight, but I think as the season goes on and as we continue to work, expectations are high, and that’s exactly how we want them.”
The real thing starts Friday night with the “Battle of the Birds” against Great Crossing, if anybody needs a reminder.
“I’m very excited, because they’ve been doing all that talking, and we’re about to see really how good they are,” Garner said.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.