Month-long sequences without having to leave home are an extreme rarity in high school football, but Scott County is enjoying all the momentum-building benefits of that arrangement.
SC (7-1 overall, 2-1 district) plays the second of what should be four consecutive installments at Birds’ Nest Stadium at 7:30 p.m. Friday against Montgomery County (3-4, 2-0).
At stake: With a victory, the Cardinals would earn the right to host the Indians again in the district semifinals on Nov. 8.
Thanks to a site change due to renovations at Ballard’s stadium in Louisville, the Cardinals also will host the Bruins in next week’s regular-season finale, followed by a bye week.
First things first — here’s our peek at five trends to watch between SC and MoCo.
Could be a quick one. If you get invited to a late-evening social engagement, there’s a good chance this game will furnish the chance to have your cake and eat it, too.
Both the Cards and Indians embrace the Wing-T in all its clock-churning, chain-moving simplicity. SC will look to dominate the point of attack with its inside-outside senior combination of fullback Philip Garner (1,005 yards, 15 touchdowns) and halfback Bronson Brown (637 yards, 11 TD), while MoCo has the same aims with grind-it-out Josh Wheaton (850 yards, 10 TD) and breakaway threat Nick Huff (504 yards, four scores).
Find the open man. All that being said, both teams have enjoyed success taking play-action strikes downfield after lulling the opponent to sleep.
Nick Huff was a thorn in Great Crossing’s side last week, twice getting wide-open in the flat to supplement his success running counter in the Indians’ 20-7 win.
Cade McKee’s confidence at quarterback for Scott County, meanwhile, continues to grow after five total TD passes the past two weeks in routs of Ryle and Grant County. He now enjoys not one but two terrific threats downfield in Micah McClave and versatile Tates Creek transfer Mikaleb Coffey.
Team defense. The number of helmets getting to the ball for Scott County has been a sight to see the past two weeks. Grant County found zero running room in last week’s 56-0 blowout thanks to the swarming presence of Rylan Reed, Kevin Herbert, John Hulette and Alex Patton, to name only a few.
The one-sided wins have given SC a chance to rest standouts Sam Daniel, Tasian Stakelin and Brown a little more than usual, which bodes well with a second-round playoff rematch against Frederick Douglass potentially on the horizon.
No comparison in schedules. As was the case with Grant County, there’s a big gap between the teams SC has beaten (four former Class 6A rivals, including the lone loss for DuPont Manual, which topped St. Xavier last week) and the wins under MoCo’s belt (3A Powell County, plus the two GCs in district).
The teams have many common denominators, but in terms of overall strength and the body of work to this point in the season, this one appears to be no contest.
Mutual respect. Friday night launches what should be a friendly rivalry, and one that promises to be competitive down the road.
MoCo, which reached the third round of the 5A playoffs and 2017 and second round last fall, annually sends players to SC coach Jim McKee’s spring college recruiting combine.
It’s also worth noting that several Scott County players were visible as a de facto student section cheering on Montgomery County at the Nest last week, although that could be construed as a case of “my rival’s rival is my friend.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.