Everyone and their brother, sister and cousins had Great Crossing football's season-opening, program-launching date against Scott County circled on the calendar for a year or more.
Once the circus atmosphere and hard lessons of that game subsided and the district pecking order became apparent, a second game surfaced as one to define the Warhawks' inaugural season.
Somebody will walk away with a district win and a playoff berth Friday night when Great Crossing (0-8) travels to Dry Ridge for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff with Grant County.
Here's our weekly look at five key trends as the Warhawks seek that historic breakthrough win:
Transitive property. We've seen the rest of the district round-robin schedule, and the results indicate that Great Crossing has a realistic chance to stake its claim in the battle of neighboring GC's.
Yes, that 72-7 loss to Scott County hurt, but the Warhawks accomplished what the Braves couldn't do against the Cardinals, which was score in a 56-0 loss.
Both schools experienced what have been the default results this season against Frederick Douglass — a resounding shutout loss. Great Crossing's 50-0 verdict and Grant County's 54-0 bottom line are basically a wash.
The eye-opener that casts the Warhawks as a possible favorite in this one was their strong performance in a 20-7 loss to Montgomery County. It was a tight, hard-hitting game that turned on two or three plays and close calls, while the Braves' 48-16 loss to the Indians was a relative rout.
Comparing scores isn't a surefire, scientific method, of course. Teams evolve from week to week. But the Warhawks' improvement in its recent starts suggests that they're picking on someone their own size.
Go with the hot hand, or feet. Since Great Crossing unveiled fullback Kaspen Colbert in the second half of the MoCo game two weeks ago, the freshman has carried 29 times for 98 yards.
An offense that struggled to generate forward motion for the first month of the season is clearly onto something with its recent philosophical and personnel changes, and Colbert clearly won't be competing against the same talent level as the Broncos.
Colbert's ability to churn out gains make sophomore quarterback Kalib Perry even more dangerous and explosive when he sells fakes and turns the corner. It's an old-fashioned approach that has been winning October and November games around these parts for as long as the current players have been alive.
Who's under center? Grant County has been missing starting quarterback Conner Knipp two games ago, and it completely stifled an offense that threw 16 touchdown passes on its first five games.
The Braves have turned to a direct snap strategy involving backs Nate Kaiser and Logan Sutherland, and merely getting a handle on the ball was a problem in the loss to Scott County. If that issue isn't squared away, a hungry and ever-improving defense led by Perry (82 tackles), Trenton Allen (74) and Mason Wiley (49) will make it hurt.
Kaiser and Sutherland bear watching if they get in the open field, though. They have combined for 1,184 yards on the ground.
Strength of schedule. Great Crossing might be winless, but it faced all 4A, 5A and 6A foes outside the district. Pass-happy Paul Laurence Dunbar and the prolific rushing attack of East Jessamine, to name two, prepared for Warhawks for whatever the Braves send their way.
Grant County must overcome a stunning historical note to beat Great Crossing: The Braves have not defeated a 5A opponent since Jeffersontown in 2008.
Eliminate mistakes. Defense, penalties, turnovers, special teams. We know the traditional keys to winning a close game, but they bear repeating. Great Crossing will be put in some tight situations it probably hasn't had to navigate this rookie season. How the ’Hawks handle the nerves and maintain their focus may be what determines whether or not they walk off the field a winner.
