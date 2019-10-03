Play a word association game with the phrase “Scott County vs. Ryle football,” and if you're a seasoned Cardinals' fan, your mind absolutely reverts back to a frosty night in November 2016.
SC scored the final points of a back-and-forth second half, and Glenn Covington picked off Tanner Morgan inside the 5-yard line to preserve a 42-40 victory in the Class 6A regional championship.
Ryle hasn't quite returned to that peak of its football fortunes the past three years, while Scott County went on two more semi-state appearances and a state title game before retreating to 5A.
Still, you can bet that the Raiders' freshmen-turned-seniors from that season probably have been licking their chops for Friday night's opportunity against the Cardinals for more than 1,000 days,
SC (5-1) travels to C.R. Borland Stadium in Union for a 7:30 p.m. kickoff against Ryle. Here's our weekly look at five trends to follow in this off-and-on rivalry renewed:
Made in England. Ryle's offense isn't explicitly one-dimensional, but it leans as heavily upon one guy as any attack you will find in 5A or 6A.
Kyle England carries a heavy load for the Raiders. He has carried 105 times for 663 yards in six games, and his 12 touchdowns account for all but two of his team's offensive scores this fall. Ryle also has one defensive TD to its credit.
If there's a change of pace for Ryle, it will be all-purpose back Connor Lee, who has 13 rushes for 117 yards and a team-leading 14 receptions for 240 yards.
Keep those two in check, and Scott County's defense should build a solid foundation to victory.
Brutal schedule. Ryle's .500 record its deceiving as it gets. The Raiders' wins are solid, if nothing special, over nearby 5A foes Conner (34-10), Cooper (20-16) and Boone County (46-0). Those teams have combined for 10 wins against everyone else, and Ryle is Conner's lone loss to this point.
Where the Raiders' slate really gets your attention is with the three defeats. They've come at home against 5A No. 1 Covington Catholic, 37-0, and on the road at two of high school's most distinctive haunts: Highlands (27-0) and the “Pit” at Cincinnati Elder (49-7).
Ryle finds itself in a similar quandary to what Scott County has faced over the years, with not many nearby 6A rivals outside its district lining up to face the Raiders. So they've followed a similar pattern by tackling the best that Greater Cincinnati has to offer. SC's toughness and tradition overwhelm some teams before they even take the field, but that's not likely to be a factor this week.
Revolving quarterbacks. Bradyn Lyons started the first four games for Ryle, but the Raiders were without the injured signal-caller's services for two tough road assignments at Fort Thomas and Elder.
Keegan Stanken (16 for 31, 186 yards) has been the primary QB the past two weeks, with Luke Worley appearing in relief.
No matter who's back there for the Raiders, they haven't been a model of efficiency through the air, combining for eight interceptions, The sole TD pass came in the Boone County rout.
That's not to say the Cardinals can absolutely load up against the run, but there is no mistaking that English, and not Ryle's wideouts, will attract the majority of their attention.
On the rebound. The last time Scott County had to bounce back from not scoring a touchdown in a regular season game was August 2000, when it fell 7-3 to Bowling Green. Ryle was a district game back then, and Jim McKee was a 30-year-old relative newcomer just beginning to build Scott County football in his image.
The Cards haven't had many nights like last week's 36-0 shutout at Frederick Douglass in this millennium, and Ryle, while it flaunts the fifth-ranked rushing defense in 6A (allowing 102 yards per game) isn't likely to have that same kind of success stopping Philip Garner and Bronson Brown.
An early score would be good for SC's soul, certainly, but you can expect a return to normalcy from the starting offense that scored on 17 consecutive series before running into the Broncos. If the Cards avoid those needless penalties at the start of drives, they should be able to dictate the pace against a Raiders' defense that pins a big portion of its hopes on a stiff pass rush.
Cool down the bus. Scott County's schedule has been a strange one in the first season of the new era, beginning with the fact that nobody could seem to tell whose home game it was when SC and Great Crossing met for the first time at Birds Nest Stadium (officially, the Cards were the visitor, for what it’s worth).
Ryle marks the third time in four weeks that Scott County has been on the road. It's also the Cards' lone scheduled trip to somewhere other than Lexington.
And assuming SC takes care of business in its two remaining district games, plus the opening round of the playoffs, this is the last time it will board “the big yellow dog” until the next time it faces Frederick Douglass.
After this, the Cardinals will host Grant County next Thursday and Montgomery County the following Friday. The regular-season finale Oct. 25 against Ballatrd also has been switched to the Nest due to emergency construction at the Bruins' facility. McKee likes to put the Cards in new, hostile environments to prepare them for the postseason, and since they haven't been to Borland since a 46-14 win in 2014, Friday fits that profile.
