Homecoming is here, and the trend of Great Crossing football playing programs on the apparent rise continues.
Paul Laurence Dunbar (2-3) rolls in from Lexington for a showdown with the Warhawks (0-5), who have made progress over the first half of the schedule and would love to showcase it in a tangible way for a large gathering at Birds Nest Stadium.
Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Friday. It is the final game before GC's bye week and the resumption of the Warhawks' district schedule. Here's our weekly glance at five trends to watch surrounding the game:
Rains reunited. Great Crossing head coach Paul Rains had seven prior stops as a head coach, so it was probably inevitable that GC would encounter one of his old schools, eventually.
Friday is that spot on the schedule. Rains led the Bulldogs for three seasons before announcing his “retirement” from the profession after the 2015 campaign, with more than 200 wins to his credit.
A stint helping the Scott County junior varsity and freshman teams led to a similar assistant's gig at Great Crossing, where he was promoted to the top job when the initial hire stepped away in the spring.
Dunbar hasn't been a traditional power in the city, but Rains had the distinction of leading PLD to its most recent non-losing season, a 6-6 mark in his first autumn there.
The Bulldogs haven't ended on the plus side of the ledger since 2005, but there's a chance this season. After GC, they face four Lexington opponents with a combined record of 3-15.
True air raid. Great Crossing's offensive approach is ballyhooed as a pass-happy one, but the Warhawks are really a run-pass option team. They've seen just as much success moving the football with sophomore quarterback Kalib Perry legging it out.
Dunbar is wholly invested in the passing game, possibly to a fault. Quarterback Jake Smith ranks among the Class 6A leaders in almost every category: 1085 yards (second) on 118 attempts (second) and 60 completions (third), for 12 touchdowns (second).
Smith also has been picked off five times, which isn't quite a feast-or-famine tale, but it does give GC ample hope for takeaways that could keep this contest within reach. Jamarcus Robinson (24 receptions, 577 yards, six scores) is Smith's favorite target. Smith will look for Frank Ilunga and Harold Jackson, as well, along with Mitchell Joseph out of the backfield. Joseph is PLD's leading ground gainer with 267 yards.
Means of comparison. GC and Dunbar have one common opponent in East Jessamine. Both teams lost to the Jaguars, who downed the Warhawks, 43-7, and trimmed the Bulldogs, 28-21.
Dunbar — and this seems a recurring theme for Great Crossing opponents — has been in close games across the board. It also lost by a touchdown to Boone County. The statistical outlier was a shutout loss to Frederick Douglass, which has done the same thing to almost everyone, by a 49-0 count. The Bulldogs' wins were over West Jessamine, 44-28, and North Laurel, 35-26.
New name in the box score. Jakeece Patterson got into the scoring mix for Great Crossing last week at East Jessamine. That was an important building block for GC, which has been heavily dependent on Perry in year one. The QB had both of the Warhawks' previous rushing touchdowns and threw to Bryce Hearn for their other score.
Getting Patterson, Levi Whalen and others into a rhythm of running the football will make GC more diverse and help them do a better job controlling the clock, which is a key going forward into some manageable October games.
When's the win? As we start the second half of the season, Great Crossing fans might be antsy about whether or not the Warhawks will win a game.
Not saying this week is necessarily the spot, but a good performance against the Bulldogs would give GC some positive momentum going into the two best match-ups of the season, on paper, against Montgomery County (Oct. 11) and Grant County (Oct. 25).
