Is it the game of the year, or just another game?
The answer to that question as it applies to Friday night’s Scott County at Frederick Douglass football showdown depends, as always, upon whom you ask and when you issue the question.
Coaches will try to keep emotions and expectations in check, so it’s not surprise that SC coach Jim McKee isn’t waxing poetic about the clash of undefeated Class 5A powerhouses.
“The game is exactly what it is. It’s a week six game,” McKee said. “We’re going to treat it like a week six game.”
Twenty-three years of experience and data back up his belief that a victory in September isn’t worth more than temporary bragging rights, especially when two teams already are on a collision course for a playoff rematch.
McKee used the Cardinals’ 2015 series against Lafayette as Exhibit A.
“We hung 70 on Lafayette up at Lafayette in the regular season, and Keith Guy rushed for over 250 yards,” McKee recalled. “Keith Guy got a bad ankle sprain in Week 9 against Bryan Station and limped around against Lafayette in the regional finals, and they beat us.”
Last year’s double dip against Douglass fit the same profile.
Playing without two-way starter Glenn Covington due to a one-game disciplinary suspension and without defensive stalwart Sam Daniel for the first time after he suffered a season-ending knee injury the week before, SC fell 28-10 in the regular-season meeting.
Still, the Cardinals left “The Farm” with confidence. They were inside the 5-yard line with a chance to take the lead early in the fourth quarter before a fumble turned the tide.
Scott County struck first and stayed in control of the rematch six weeks later, winning 28-27 in week two of the playoffs on its way to the Class 6A state final.
This year the first two rounds of the postseason are districted, meaning that Scott County and Frederick Douglass are expected to meet again at the same mile post of the playoffs no matter what happens Friday.
Don’t take any of that to mean this is a glorified exhibition.
“We definitely want to go up there and win, because it’s pretty much 99 percent sure we’re going to play them in the second round, regardless, and I’d much rather that be here than having to go there again,” SC senior quarterback Cade McKee said. “We’re going to be thinking it’s the biggest game of the year, because it is. That’s exactly what it’s going to be, and I like our chances.
Both teams are 5-0 and have mostly breezed through their first-half competition since sliding down from 6A to 5A this season.
Douglass has shut out four of its five opponents and hasn’t allowed a point since Week 2, a 62-14 demolition of Tates Creek.
SC fought off Lafayette, 28-18, that night, and backed it up with a 45-28 win over DuPont Manual, considered a top-five team in 6A. The Cards’ other three victories have been blowouts, making them 5A’s highest-scoring team with 249 points.
“They’re good, but we’re good too, and we’re ready for them. I think it will be a good game,” said senior fullback Philip Garner, who has scored 13 of those SC touchdowns. “Both teams know exactly what both of us are going to do, Coach has been talking all week, it’s just going to come down to who can execute better.”
Scott County has won three of the four meetings since Frederick Douglass debuted in 2017.
The Broncos bring a half-dozen Division I recruits and what the Cardinals perceive as a brash style to the table.
Jim McKee has used three years of social media chatter about the new rivalry to his advantage, but he also rightfully takes it as a compliment to the Cards’ long-standing status as the most consistent program in central Kentucky.
“We’re fired up to go up there and play. Not to beep the same horn, we’ve played at Elder, at LaSalle, at Male, at Trinity, at St. X, at Highlands, at Cov Cath, so we’ll be excited to play at The Farm. I’m a farmer. I rolled 500 rolls of hay this summer with my dad, so I’m fired up,” the coach quipped. “Right now it’s Douglass, and it’s been Lafayette, and it’s been Bryan Station, but whoever the best team in Lexington is, obviously that’s a big rivalry for us, and they want to beat us, and they should.”
SC is no underdog, based on those recent head-to-head results, although Douglass’ star power has given them a slight edge in statewide media polls and computer rankings to this point in the season.
Both teams are considered one of the favorites in a crowded race for the state title along with defending 5A champion South Warren and consensus No. 1 Covington Catholic.
“if we go in with the mindset of, ‘Aw, we might win or we might lose,’ then to me, we’re beat,” Cade McKee said. “Regardless of how much talent they have or what they think of us or what we think of them, we’ve got to go in thinking that we’re going to win.”
