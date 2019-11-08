LEXINGTON — Great Crossing High School's first-year journey as a football program started with the polecat and ended with the wildcat.
When you're less experienced than heavily favored opponents, the ebb and flow of some games demand a little extra creativity.
The Warhawks and coach Paul Rains showed they were game from the get-go, using a rarely seen formation to disguise their intentions and throw an uncontested touchdown pass against Scott County in an otherwise one-sided loss back in August.
More finesse on the fly helped make Thursday's Class 5A district semifinal rematch at top-seeded Frederick Douglass a bit less like drudgery on a frosty, fall night. Direct snaps to the running back — all the rage in college and even the NFL 10 years ago — comprised about two-thirds of GC's play calls in a 50-0 loss.
It wasn't entirely by choice.
“Kalib (Perry, GC quarterback) hurt his knee, and it wasn't until Wednesday that he got cleared and we knew if he'd even be able to play,” Rains said. “And we already knew our backup, Gabe Nichols, was going to be out. That was really the reason for the wildcat. We put it in Monday and Tuesday because we needed to have something to fall back on.”
Great Crossing ran its first two plays out of that single-wing formation, inspiring some quizzical looks from Frederick Douglass and its fans, before putting Perry behind center. The Warhawks ran the emergency offense almost exclusively in the second half.
The original plan was to mix it up with Kaspen Colbert and Caleb Griggs, two backs whose mid-season emergence breathed life into the Warhawks' offense. The injury bug steered that strategy off the rails, too.
“We're just banged up,” Rains said. “We lost Kaspen and Trent (Allen, the team's second-leading tackler) at halftime.”
Great Crossing (1-10) represented itself remarkably well to that point.
In a pairing that probably had most observers expecting the running clock to kick in early, the Warhawks held the Broncos to a single second-quarter touchdown — it required a “drive” of less the one yard — and trailed 29-0 at the break.
Darius Neal rushed for his third touchdown of the evening and finally pushed Frederick Douglass (11-0) past the continuous clock threshold with 8:18 remaining in the third quarter.
Two additional TD runs by backup quarterback Cam Dunn produced an identical final score to the Broncos' 50-0 regular-season victory three weeks ago.
With its ninth shutout of the season, Frederick Douglass secured a district championship rematch at home next Friday night against Scott County. The Broncos won the previous meeting, 36-0, dealing the Cardinals their first shutout since 2001.
Thursday's final statistics underscored the vast gulf between the two programs, for now. Douglass owned an advantage of 433 yards to 24 in total offense.
Great Crossing managed two first downs, one with the help of a facemask flag in the opening quarter, and the other on three consecutive keepers by Griggs in the second half.
Neal finished with 14 carries for 165 yards. GC defended Douglass' big-play pass game well: Jacob Coulter had an interception and a break-up, while Markeese Dean saw another sure pick slip through frigid fingers, all in the evenly played second period.
“I think we came out frozen in the first quarter,” Rains quipped. “We didn't thaw out until the second.”
Frederick Douglass crafted a 22-0 lead while both teams adjusted to the 35-degree chill.
The Broncos overcame a pair of penalties on their opening drive, with Neal nudging in from a yard out. Jager Burton scored on a tackle-eligible PAT rush.
GC nearly reached midfield with its surprise attack on the opening drive before the first of many productive returns by Dane Key made Perry's punt a wash.
Another flag against Douglass — it drew 10, a detail that could prove costly next week — wiped out a big gain for Key on a screen pass from Josh McClurg, but the sophomore receiver raced 31 yards to the end zone on a reverse with his next touch.
Davis Joyner partially blocked the punt after the Warhawks' next three-and-out, and the Broncos' ensuing drive ended with a 16-yard TD tun by Neal, with at least three broken tackles on the route.
The second quarter was a much stronger representations of Great Crossing's recent improvement, with one notable exception.
“We had problems with the snap on our punts that made it easier for them,” Rains said.
Perry's knee touched at the GC 15 on the first low delivery, but the defense stood tall. Coulter and Dean's knockdowns led to a short field goal try by Ryan Leigeb, and it drifted wide left.
Later, Perry boomed a 50-yard punt. Allen took down Key for a loss on the return, forcing the Broncos to drive the length of the field. That journey ended when Coulter, even while overcoming offensive interference, picked off a pass under-thrown to Key.
Jaylin Bybee blew up an option to Caleb Shivey to stifle that momentum and force a punt. That sequence ended with the worst-case scenario when Perry fell backward after leaping to grab the high snap and was marked down inside the 1.
McClurg scored the inevitable touchdown. GC then was stopped on downs at its own 47, but another defensive stand led to a second missed field goal.
The Warhawks, who defeated Grant County, 28-20, to earn the playoff berth, will graduate only 13 seniors from a roster of 70.
Four of their 11 games — Douglass twice, Franklin County and Scott County — were against teams with a combined record of 43-1. Four other opponents posted winning records, and the Warhawks did not face any team from a class below 4A.
