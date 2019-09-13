After last week's 49-0 humbling loss at Harrison County, Great Crossing football coach Paul Rains told his team he didn't want them satisfied with losing and to get to the fourth quarter with a chance.
And the first-year Warhawks showed a lot more fight this week before falling at home, 37-14, to Woodford County (3-1).
"We watched the film last week, and we just didn't do a good job of competing," Rains said. "It was embarrassing. So we talked to them this week, and they took it personal."
In fact, the Warhawks (0-4) held their first lead in school history when quarterback Kalib Perry made a read and kept the ball for a 55-yard touchdown run with 3:32 left in the first quarter. Benji Ramirez tacked on the extra point, and Great Crossing had a 7-0 lead.
"The defense made a couple of nice stands, and then Kalib got the touchdown, and that was a great feeling," Rains said.'
The tone in previous games was the GCHS defense surrendered a couple of quick scores. But this week, the defense held on fourth-and-18 from the Warhawks 31 after Cody King made a stop for a 12-yard loss and a fourth-down incompletion. On the Yellow Jackets' second possession, Trenton Allen sacked WCHS quarterback Bryce Patterson to force a punt before Perry ran it in for the score.
Woodford came right back and had a 58-yard TD run by Amartae Rice wiped out by offsetting penalties. Patterson hit Skyelar Johnson for a 36-yard pass to set the Jackets up at the GCHS 19, and Rice ran it for the 7-yard T. Joey Whitehead's point after failed, and Great Crossing still had a 7-6 lead as the first quarter ended.
The Jackets took the lead after a Levi Whalen fumble at his own 15. Two plays later, Rice ran it in again from 10 yards out. The PAT by Whitehead was good for the 13-7 lead with 11:19 left in the half.
Great Crossing was forced to punt again and this time Jackson Geiler ran it in from six yards out and the point after gave Woodford a 20-7 lead with 5:16 left in the half.
Instead of folding, the Warhawks showed mental toughness that Rains felt was lacking the week before. Taking advantage of two personal fouls and a pass interference, GCHS found itself at the Woodford 20. Perry kept the ball, made a sweet cutback that left the linebacker grasping at air and he scored. Ramirez got the kicker's bounce on the point after as the ball hit the crossbar and bounced through.
With 2:29 left in the half, Perry came within fingernails of an interception, only to have Patterson's pass bounce off his hands and into the waiting arms of Nick O'Tool., who took the ball to the Great Crossing 15 to complete the 48-yard play. The GC defense tried to keep the Jackets out of the end zone, but on third and goal, Patterson ran the ball in to make the score 27-14 at the half.
"The coaches really got on us this week about improving as a team and not as individuals. We had the best practices we have had, and it showed on the field," said Perry.
The teams played a scoreless third frame, although Great Crossing's Chase Little came up with a fumble recovery.
The Warhawks' offense could not get much going, but a Perry punt pinned Woodford at its now 4 with the game still in reach. But the Yellow Jackets' offense marched downfield, thanks in large part to a pass from Patterson to Ziggy Gill for 31 yards and then a 32-yard jaunt by Geilear put the ball inside the Warhawks 20.
On fourth-and-7 from the 11, Patterson found Johnson for the score with 5:16 left in the game to cap the 11-play drive. Woodford converted two third-down plays to keep the ball. The Jackets tacked on a 38 yard field goal for the final score.
"We just have to keep getting better each week," Rains said. "I told them after last week's loss that I want them to look in the mirror on Saturday morning and now they gave their all. Tomorrow morning, they will be able to do that. They may be a little sore, but they will be able to say they gave their all."