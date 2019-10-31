Who: Franklin County (9-0) at Great Crossing (1-8).
Where: Birds' Nest Stadium.
When: 7:30 p.m., Friday.
Last week: Great Crossing defeated Grant County, 28-20; Franklin County defeated Louisville Central, 14-12.
Next week: Franklin County will host Waggener in the 4A playoffs; Great Crossing will travel to Frederick Douglass in the 5A playoffs.
Common opponents: Franklin County defeated East Jessamine, 35-28; Great Crossing lost to East Jessamine, 43-7. Franklin County defeated Woodford County, 50-14; Great Crossing lost to Woodford County, 37-14.
Franklin County offensive players to watch: QB Nick Broyles (1,990 yards, 26 touchdowns); 686 rushing yards, 7 TD), RB Tariq Lester (566 yards, 12 TD), WR Fred Farrier (35 receptions, 602 yards, 7 TD), Braedyn Tracy (25 receptions, 361 yards, 7 TD).
Great Crossing offensive players to watch: QB Kalib Perry (603 total yards, 6 of GC's 10 TD), RB Kaspen Colbert (181 yards in past three games), WR Bryce Hearn (6 receptions).
Franklin County defensive players to watch: DT Brady Holleran (113 tackles, 14 sacks), LB Brenton Sears (102 tackles),DT Michael Holloway (49 tackles, three fumble recoveries), DE Phillip Peiffer (17 tackles for loss).
Great Crossing defensive players to watch: S Kalib Perry (103 tackles), LB Trenton Allen (95 tackles, seven for loss), LB Alex Stapleton, S Markeese Dean, LB Mason Wiley.
What to expect: It's senior night for 12 brave souls who ventured into the unknown, most of them walking away from the established success of the Scott County program for the challenge of building something new with a team heavily dominated by freshmen and sophomores.
As the schedule gradually grew more manageable in the past month, GC's marked improvement became tangible. The Warhawks played well against Paul Laurence Dunbar and Montgomery County before last week's watershed win at Grant County.
It's back to the grind here against Franklin County, which promises to be a fun geographical rival in years to come but is at a zenith right now. The Flyers are one of only 11 remaining undefeated teams in the state. Two others, Johnson Central and Boyle County, are in 4A with Franklin County.
The Warhawks’ tough inaugural schedule wraps up fittingly against two unblemished teams.
