Great Crossing might have seen the finer points of the Wing-T offense in its sleep for a few nights after surrendering 72 points in a season-opening loss to Scott County.
The Warhawks (0-4) have made strides at every ensuing checkpoint, but they will get a chance to see how much they’ve learned about stopping that same ground-oriented, time-honored attack when they travel to East Jessamine for a 7:30 p.m. Friday kickoff.
Here’s our weekly look at five keys to the game.
Three-headed monster. The Jaguars have thrown the ball only 35 times in four games, and they won’t count on merely one or even two workhorses to try and control the clock against the Warhawks.
Dylan Moore (482 yards, six touchdowns), Valdon Miles (379 yards) and quarterback Turner McHolan (323 yards, 6 TD) have taken turns moving the chains for East Jessamine.
Getting closer. Every GC game has been more competitive than the one before it, capped by last week’s battle with Woodford County in which the Warhawks scored first and trailed only 20-14 late in the first half.
If you’re hoping for that trend to continue, East Jess might offer the opportunity. The Jaguars haven’t yet played a game with a wider final margin than a single touchdown. They lost 41-35 to 1A Paintsville last week, snapping a two-game winning streak.
Find a second option. Kalib Perry has emerged as a do-everything quarterback for Great Crossing, combining for 338 yards on the ground and in the air.
For the Warhawks to be successful and spring the upset against such a balanced foe, they will need to get something going by conventional means on the ground. The rest of GC’s backs have accounted for 137 total yards in four games. Even an offense that emphasizes its air assault will need a find a little more balance going into the second half of the schedule.
Can’t afford mistakes. The dichotomy for GC in year one is that it’s tough to play mistake-free football when you’re suiting up mostly freshmen and sophomores, but it’s almost impossible to sneak up on a veteran opponent and snag a win without playing mistake-free football.
Two lost fumbles stymied the ’Hawks last week while they still trailed by a manageable 27-14 tally in the second half. Given East Jessamine’s preferred style of offense, the longer GC can make the field, the better its chances. Eliminating turnovers at all costs is essential.
Build a foundation. With a strong performance Friday night, Great Crossing can grow some confidence for a second half of the schedule that serves up at least three opponents for what should be a fairly level playing field. Standing toe-to-toe with East Jessamine, as it did against Woodford, would give GC the confidence it can compete with the likes of Paul Laurence Dunbar, Montgomery County and Grant County in the coming weeks.
