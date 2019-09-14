A sizable gallery followed the lead foursome during Thursday afternoon’s inaugural boys’ golf “Battle of the Birds” at Cherry Blossom Golf Club between Scott County and Great Crossing.
And rightfully so. Ethan Flanders and Alex Bennett have taken turns tearing up the course this summer for SC, while GC’s Grant Cambron and Landon Bergman matched them shot for shot in the steamy twilight.
That crowd wound up missing the show of the day, though, and the big reason the Cardinals claimed initial bragging rights.
SC junior Kyle VanValkenburg carded a career-best 37, earning medalist honors and giving the Cards the cushion they needed for a three-shot victory, 162-165.
“Playing out here, it’s everyone we know,” said VanValkenburg, who set a goal before his round to shoot 42 or lower. “We all used to go to the same school. This just makes it more relaxing and comfortable to come out here and play with people you know.”
VanValkenburg made short birdie putts at the first and seventh holes, hit seven of nine fairways and was long enough off the tees to get into a rhythm with his gap wedge on most approach shots.
“I knocked them in short. There was nothing really too hard. No pressure, really,” VanValkenburg said. “I had pretty much the same two clubs in every hole, and that helped a lot, just getting a feel for those early.”
Great Crossing had the edge at the top of the ladder with Cambron (37) and Bergman (40) enjoying a slight margin over Flanders (38) and Bennett (43).
Blake Ford’s 44 combined with VanValkenburg to make up the difference against Ashton Cochran (43) and Jacob Caudill (45).
“We needed it. You got a chance to see how match play works. They beat us pretty good in the one and two match-up. Three and four man came through for us,” SC coach Bryan Flanders said. “That is reminiscent of I’ll call it the good old days for us. That four man and five man, that’s where you win tournaments.”
The two teams have gone head-to-head in several 18-hole weekend tournaments throughout the season, each finishing ahead of the other at times.
Both sides of the rivalry entered the season with only one veteran varsity player. Cambron, who was a member of Scott County’s starting five a year ago, is the only senior playing for either school.
“This is actually their best match so far. A little friendly competition. It can work against you or for you,” GC coach Steven Conley said. “Grant was pumping them up earlier and all week. It means a lot to him, obviously. It’s his only time head-to-head match, so he wanted to take it serious.”
Cambron narrowly missed birdie putts on his final two holes, giving the edge to VanValkenburg in a tiebreaker by a match of cards.
It was a defining moment for VanValkenburg, who has only approached the game seriously for about two years after playing baseball growing up.
“I’ve had a few high (scores) this year, but I’ve been really battling to come back and help out as much as I can,” VanValkenburg said. “I don’t want to consider me winning it for the team. I think we all contributed the best parts of our game. You have some guys that shot their bad rounds today and some guys that shot their good rounds today. That’s just what happens in golf.”
The friendly competition was a tune-up for an even bigger event at Cherry Blossom, the 24-team Scott County Invitational on Saturday. It is believed to be the first time SC has ever hosted a tournament of that magnitude.
