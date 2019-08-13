Rylea Marcum of Great Crossing High School shot 67 Saturday afternoon to win individual medalist honors in the Paul Laurence Dunbar Lady Bulldogs Invitational at Kearney Hill Golf Links in Lexington.
Great Crossing’s total of 313 team points was good for fourth in the 16-team field, only two shots behind a second-place tie between Madison Central and Sacred Heart.
Lexington Christian Academy won the team title with 298.
All four of the top teams are rated contenders to win the KHSAA team title this seeason. The wrinkle? GCHS, LCA and Madison Central all are in the same region, and under the new qualifying format, only one local team will make it to Bowling Grenen in October.
Great Crossing continues to make gains on the scoreboard, with two players in the 70s in addition to Marcum’s sensational round.
Emma Spencer recorded her best round of the season with a 77, while Grace Lawler landed at 78.
Rounding out the Warhawk scorers was Lauren Lusby with a 93. Madison Kemper shot 104.
Marcum defeated friend and rival Laney Frye of LCA by one shot. The two finished tied at the end of regulation in this tournament a year ago, with Frye prevailing in a playoff.
Scott County boys had the top team result of the weekend, finishing third in the Pikeville Invitational.
Last year’s senior-dominated Cards won the tournament. The new quintet defended the title with a gutsy effort of 333, led by eighth-grader Alex Bennett’s 74.
Ethan Flanders followed with a 79, followed by a solid 88 from Blake Ford.
Kyle VanValkenburg completed the scoring foursome with a 92. Wyatt Holbrook carded 106.
Great Crossing boys were eighth of 24 teams in the massivbe Hawks’ Classic, held at the My Old Kentucky Home layout in Bardstown.
Senior Grant Cambron, who marked the event on his calendar at the start of the season due to strong family connections in the area, made the turn at an eye-opening 2-under before finishing with a team-best 75.
All five Warhawks broke 90, giving Great Crossing a team aggregate of 334.
Landon Bergman was next on the leaderboard with an 84.
Jacob Caudill chalked up 86, with Bryce Bowling and Ashton Cochran each at 89.
The two boys’ teams continued their busy early-season schedules Monday at the Model Patriot Invitational, in Richmond at the Arlington course.
Scott County wlll host its initial conference matrh of the season Tuesday afternoon against Sayre.
Great Crossing kicks off that schedule Wednesday, on the road against Franklin County at Juniper Hills.
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.