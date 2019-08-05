The high school golf season got underway with a successful launch for three of the county’s teams on Friday..
Great Crossing boys’ golf opened eyes in its inaugural meet, the Pendleton County Invitational, by finishing in a tie for fifth place with 338 points.
Lone senior Grant Cambron led the Warhawks with an 81.
Bryce Bowling was close behind with 82. Jake Caudill (87) and Connor Smith (88) roudned out the scoring.
Ashton Cochran carded 95.
“I can’t express how proud of these young men I am. We made some mistakes throughout the day and didn’t finish strong, but still managed to finish tied for fifth,” Great Crossing coach Steven Conley said. “Proud of the work they have put in and can’t wait to see where we are at the end of the season.”
Great Crossing was short-handed for its initial girls’ tournament but put up scores that will bode well for region and state hopes as the season moves along.
Emma Spencer topped the Warhawks in the Shelby County Invitational at Weissinger Hills with an 80.
Grace Lawler was next with 87, followed by Hope Manning (92), Lauren Lusby (99) and Madison Kemper (106) for a team score of 358.
Great Crossing was without Rylea Marcum, who was out of state competing in the AJGA Arnold Palmer Invitational.
Scott County boys’ golf opened its season with the traditional and challenging Lafayette Five-Star Invitational at Picadome.
SC defeated three of the 18 schools in attendance with a team total of 355.
Eighth-garder Alex Bennett led the way with a 79. Ethan Flanders (82), Kyle VanValkenburg (92) and Blake Ford (102) rounded out the scoring quartet. Liam Spurlock checked in with 105.
“Very tough competition, with teams participating from golf powerhouses Taylor County, Trinity, St. Xavier and Lexington Christian, to name a few,” SC coach Bryan Flanders said. “This tournament is packed with the strongest competition top to bottom we wall face, and probably the most challenging shot making course we will play. I’m pleased with the grit and determination the boys exhibited.”
Kal Oakes can be reached via email at sports@news-graphic.com.