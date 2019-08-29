George Rogers Clark continued both its reign over Scott County in recent years and its unbeaten streak against in-state girls' soccer competition Monday night with a 4-0 victory in Winchester.
The three-time defending 10th Region champions won the clash of Cardinals for the third consecutive year and improved to 5-0 against Kentucky opponents this season.
“We played hard and well for a while, but the injury bug got to us definitely toward the end of this game, and we couldn't hold them off,” SC coach Scott McKelway said.
GRC (6-2) produced only a free kick by Leslie Hernandez from about 20 yards until the midway point of the first half.
Then the bench shortened for the Lady Cards, already two down senior starters for the entire season, when McKelway had to find substitutes for Reagan Oliver, Olivia Burgess, Gillyanne Barnes, Eliza Keeth and Meagan Wilkinson.
“That is a lot of defensive starters that weren't on the field when they ended up breaking through our line,” McKelway said. “I had to even pull some starters back into the defensive line, such as Alex Flynt, who have never played that position before.”
Senior goalkeeper Emily Harbison more than held her own against 27 shots, but Hernandez's second goal of the night, courtesy of Ciana Araya, made it 2-0.
Delaney Manning and Emma Taylor rounded out the scoring for GRC.
“I think it gives hope to the defensive strength we have when all player options are available, and the mentality that we can compete (with district rivals) Henry Clay and Frederick Douglass,” McKelway said. “At the same time, the injury bug crept in at inopportune times last year, disrupting the season, and those frustrations were felt again.”
The good news for the Lady Cards is that the schedule lightens with only two games over the next two weeks, giving SC a chance to heal, after Wednesday's 42nd district opener with Bryan Station.
That game was not complete at press time.
SC volleyball falls at Tates Creek
Last year's 11th Region runner-up Tates Creek, again one of the top volleyball teams in the state, dealt young Scott County a straight-sets defeat Tuesday night in Lexington.
The Lady Commodores rolled to a 25-10, 25-7, 25-11 victory, dropping the Lady Cards to 0-3 on the season. SC hosts another rugged 11th Region opponent, Woodford County, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday.
Boys’ golf invitational Sept. 14 at Cherry Blossom
The Scott County boys’ golf team will host the inaugural Scott County Cardinals Invitational on Saturday, Sept. 14 at Cherry Blossom Golf Club in Georgetown.
The event will be a Tier 1 All-State tournament event, awarding points to the top individuals and teams. Twenty high schools and more than 100 players are expected. Teams will be traveling from as far as Pikeville, Ashland, Greenup and Russellville.
Six of the current top 30 teams in the state are entered in the event, as well as seven of the top 17 players in the state’s current player of the year standings.
“Cherry Blossom is a tremendous venue to host a tournament of this nature, and teams jumped at the chance to participate in this event,” SC coach Bryan Flanders said. “Golf contributes significantly to the local community and economy, with Cherry Blossom and Longview hosting more than 50,000 rounds per year. “
Revenue from the tournament will help with the team’s entry fees, uniforms, equipment and the like in future seasons. Sponsorship opportunities are available. Contact Flanders at bryan.flanders0@gmail.com.
SC’s Oct. 25 football game moved here from Louisville
Scott County football will get an additional home game this fall.
Cardinals’ coach Jim McKee announced Tuesday night that SC’s scheduled Oct. 25 game at Ballard has been moved to the new Birds Nest Stadium due to required renovations at the Bruins’ field in Louisville.
The game will kick off at the traditional time of 7:30 p.m.
There is no scheduling conflict, as both county teams were slated to be out of town that weekend.
Scott County will now go to Ballard in 2020 for the second half of the home-and-home contract with the Class 6A opponent.
