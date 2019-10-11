FRANKFORT - History made, in a fashion members of the Great Crossing boys’ soccer team are unlikely to forget as long as they live.
Tournament most valuable player Landon “Trey” Dice, playing with a dislocated left shoulder suffered earlier in the game, deposited the final tiebreaking penalty kick for the golden goal late Thursday night.
It gave GC a 4-3 victory over Frankfort and the 41st District championship, the first team title in the new high school’s extremely brief history.
Dice’s wounded heroics provided the final plot twist in an emotional, contentious game, one steeped in come-from-behind drama for the Warhawks (12-2-3).
All three Great Crossing goals in regulation erased a lead for upset-minded Frankfort (11-9).
The last and most heart-stopping came with 37.1 seconds remaining in regulation, when Zach Shelton – a defensive stalwart who hadn’t scored a goal or registered an assist all season – crashed toward the goal in a frantic, finishing flurry and tipped in a service from Bradyn Johnson.
GC then dominated possession in each of two five-minute, sudden-death overtimes but couldn’t break through.
That left the title squarely on the shoulders of the two goalkeepers, Isaac Sullivan of Great Crossing and Sam Yocum of Frankfort, in a round of five penalty kicks for each team.
The Warhawks and Panthers both started 3-for-4 before Sullivan denied Ty Hancock, leaving the game on Dice’s foot.
Dice, who went to the hospital for further medical attention after the awards ceremony, beat Yocum with a rocket to the lower right hand corner of the cage, touching off a wild celebration.
Great Crossing played the final 55 minutes of regulation plus overtime without one of its top midfielders, Jacob Coats, who was issued a red card and disqualification.
By rule, the Warhawks also had to play the remainder of the game with 10 players to Frankfort’s 11.
Through that, the injury to Dice, and essentially playing in a road game despite being the No. 1 seed, Great Crossing wouldn’t take no for an answer.
Ethan Vermilion’s goal stood up for a 1-0 Frankfort lead at the half, but Keagan Morrin supplied the equalizer three minutes after intermission.
Three goals in a two-minute span put FHS back in command. Nathan Neal vaulted the Panthers in front with 22 minutes remaining in regulation, and the deadlock from Ty Martin’s response was short-lived thanks to a penalty kick from Reed Miklavcic.
GC entered the night with a shutout streak of more than 5½ games.
Shelton, Morrin and Sullivan joined Dice on the all-tournament team.
Earlier in the evening, the Great Crossing girls -- who defeated Western Hills in a similar penalty kick scenario Wednesday night -- lost 8-2 to top-seeded Franklin County in their district final.
Both GC teams have advanced to the 11th Region tournament, which begins Monday. The boys will host a quarterfinal game as one of the four top seeds, while the girls will be on the road as a district runner-up.
For much more on the games, including comments from Dice, Shelton and GC coach Nick Maxwell for the boys and Brooke Dennard, Hannah Washburn and coach Steve Brown for the girls, please see Saturday’s News-Graphic.